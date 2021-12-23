Backyard chickens? 'It's never quiet around here' as this county gives chickens more room to roam

Several families are members of the club, many of which have little backyard coops in residential zones, Seekford said. Each meeting consists of an educational component and then a fun craft or activity.

Rector, the other co-leader of the 4-H club, said children have learned the differences between turkey and chickens, and in the spring, they will learn about ducks.

“With raising chickens there is so much people can learn,” Rector said.

Lynch has learned a lot from both Seekford and Rector. When Lynch noticed some of her chickens reaching an older age she consulted with Rector on her research, who recommended daily vitamins for the birds.

Seekford also works with Chesterfield County Public School teachers to develop a curriculum and a guide for hatching chicks in their own classrooms.

All of the efforts to expose and educate children about chickens provide more than having a pet, but learning about the development of a living being and how to care for it, Seekford said.

“Having chickens is really fun, they are smart and social animals,” Seekford said, who grew up with chickens and is planning on getting new chicks this coming spring.