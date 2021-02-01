Bill allowing undocumented residents to receive college financial aid passes in Va. Senate

The Virginia senate on Monday approved a bill that would allow for undocumented residents of the state to apply for college financial aid.
The legislation builds on a law passed last year that allows for a student to receive in-state tuition regardless of his or her immigration status.
Carried by the senate's Democratic majority, the bill, SB 1387, passed 21-18 on party lines.
"Our commonwealth's economy benefits when we have more people who are highly educated," said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, the bill's patron.
Last year, the General Assembly passed a law that enabled undocumented residents to receive in-state tuition. The new legislation would allow a student to apply for need-based financial aid, institutional aid, and tuition assistance grants for private colleges regardless of immigration status or citizenship.
While last year's law expanded access to college education, said Fran Bradford, the state's deputy secretary for education, the new legislation "makes that dream an even greater possibility."
Gov. Ralph Northam has indicated his support.
A companion bill in the House, HB 2123, has reached the House floor. Del Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, the house bill's sponsor, said there are about 270,000 undocumented immigrants in Virginia, and half have lived in the state for a decade or more.
To be eligible, a student must have spent at least two years at a Virginia high school, graduated and submitted a Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) form.
Abraham Castillo, a sophomore at the University of Virginia, leads an organization called UndocUVA. The group aims to create a more inclusive environment for undocumented students. Many of those undocumented students are struggling to afford their education, he said.
"With this bill, we're not asking for special treatment. We're just asking that everyone has equal access to the same opportunities."
If approved, the law would go in effect in the fall of 2022.
