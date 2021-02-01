Bill allowing undocumented residents to receive college financial aid passes in Va. Senate

The Virginia senate on Monday approved a bill that would allow for undocumented residents of the state to apply for college financial aid.

The legislation builds on a law passed last year that allows for a student to receive in-state tuition regardless of his or her immigration status.

Carried by the senate's Democratic majority, the bill, SB 1387, passed 21-18 on party lines.

"Our commonwealth's economy benefits when we have more people who are highly educated," said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, the bill's patron.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a law that enabled undocumented residents to receive in-state tuition. The new legislation would allow a student to apply for need-based financial aid, institutional aid, and tuition assistance grants for private colleges regardless of immigration status or citizenship.

While last year's law expanded access to college education, said Fran Bradford, the state's deputy secretary for education, the new legislation "makes that dream an even greater possibility."

Gov. Ralph Northam has indicated his support.