Bill that would have made college athletic fees optional fails to gain approval

A bill that would have made college athletics fees optional for students in Virginia failed to gain approval Monday in the senate higher education subcommittee.

A college's athletics fee typically pays for a student's admission to intercollegiate sporting events and ranges from $326 annually at Virginia Tech to $3,650 at Virginia Military Institute. Students are required to pay whether they attend games or not.

Supporters of the bill, which was sponsored by Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, questioned how colleges could justify charging an athletics fee the past semester when most teams weren't playing.

College representatives countered that cutting the fee would be detrimental to athletics departments and that students are afforded benefits by their college sports even if they don't attend games.

Because of the pandemic, all but three colleges in the state canceled fall football season. Some basketball teams also canceled their winter seasons.

Most universities charged their athletic fees anyway. At the University of Virginia, students who took classes completely online were allowed to pay just half of the $678 total. While UVA's football team played on, students were not allowed to attend games.