Bill to cap cost of online education at Virginia colleges is tabled

A House subcommittee shot down a bill that would have capped the price of online education at Virginia public colleges.

Since the pandemic, most colleges moved classes to a virtual format. But some parents think the new form of teaching is substandard, said Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, who sponsored the bill. If colleges can't provide the same level of instruction, they shouldn't be able to charge full tuition.

The bill would have required colleges teaching only online classes to charge no more than $2,500 per student. In-state tuition currently runs between $9,000 and $24,000 annually.

"At the end of the day, colleges are not immune to market forces," Miyares told the subcommittee for higher education Wednesday.

But members of the subcommittee who expressed concern the bill was too rash and lacked detail voted 5-2 to table it. Delegates Amanda Batten, R-James City, and Danny Marshall, R-Danville, voted in opposition.

Batten said her son is an engineering major at Virginia Tech, and she can attest the quality of education is "not good." Nationwide, some students have asked for refunds or sued their schools because they've paid full tuition for a different form of education.