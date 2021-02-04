Bill to increase transparency in college leadership boards passes in House

A bill to create a higher level of transparency by public college governing boards in Virginia was widely approved by the House of Delegates on Thursday.

Lawmakers passed HB 2120, sponsored by Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, by a vote of 98-0.

The measure requires universities to list an email address for board members, who are appointed by the governor and have the final say on many university matters. It also instructs universities to work with the State Council for Higher Education to develop real-time electronic access to board meetings.

In addition to moving board of visitors meetings online since the pandemic, colleges have had to determine how to make meetings viewable to the public and how to allow for comment.

The bill falls short of requiring universities to list individual email addresses for each member of the board. Keam said he didn't want to force colleges to list the private addresses of its members, who are not university employees. He also didn't want to micromanage how colleges apply the bill.

Universities would be required to display one or multiple email addresses to which members of the public may write.

