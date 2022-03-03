Bill to stop colleges from holding transcripts hostage is defeated in House subcommittee

A bill that would have restricted colleges from withholding the transcripts of students who haven't paid their bills was defeated Wednesday in a House subcommittee.

The subcommittee's seven delegates unanimously rejected the measure, which had passed on the Senate floor 25-15.

At a time when student debt has become a national focus and the cost of college has ballooned, schools can hold on to one mechanism designed to motivate students to pay.

"In a world of crushing student debt, this is the most short-sighted – if not mean-spirited – insult they could add to injury," said Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, the bill's sponsor.

When a student doesn't fully pay tuition and fees, a college can withhold the student's transcript and diploma, attempt to garnish wages or file a lawsuit. Law requires colleges to "aggressively" pursue their debts, which can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Debt owed on student loans is not a part of this bill.

If a students can't access their transcripts, they can't transfer to another school, and they are less likely to gain the employment necessary to pay off the debt. Trapped in a Catch-22, students often abandon their education, Hashmi said.

Students who lose access to their credits are more likely to be low income, students of color, students on payment plans, community college transfers, adult education students, those on financial aid or those with military or employer tuition payment plans, according to a study by think tank Ithaka S+R.

Hashmi called withholding transcripts an ineffective form of debt collection.

"All this is doing is harming the prospects for those who are least able to pay back those debts," said Jared Calfee, executive director of Virginia21, which advocates for college students.

The Richmond area's two historically Black universities, Virginia Union and Virginia State University, used some of their federal relief funds to pay off students' debt during the pandemic. The number of students in debt and the amount owed rose in 2021, VSU president Makola Abudullah said.

But opponents say colleges need leverage to encourage students to pay their bills.

"I don't know what else will drive a student who has debt to a university to pay off that debt if they have their transcript," said Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake.

Facing opposition, Hashmi agreed to let colleges hold on to diplomas but not transcripts. Then she amended the bill so that transcript would include only the credits the student paid for.

"If you've already paid for something, you ought to be able to own it," Hashmi said.

The House Education Committee advanced the revised bill on Monday, but an Appropriations subcommittee rejected it 7-0 two days later. The subcommittee also rejected a similar bill in the House last month sponsored by Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond.

Hashmi said she'd like to see colleges develop programs to guide students financially so they don't accrue debt and pay off their bills while they're still students.