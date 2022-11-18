Board of Education dodges Youngkin bid for emergency accreditation overhaul

The state Board of Education did not bite on a recommendation from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to circumvent normal process and use emergency authority to quickly overhaul the state’s school accreditation system in time for next school year.

Youngkin last month, in response to the state’s “catastrophic” performance on the assessment, announced seven actions to address learning loss, one of which was overhauling the school accreditation system by next fall.

At a Wednesday meeting, Department of Education staff proposed to the state Board of Education separating the accountability and accreditation systems.

In order to meet Youngkin’s timeline, the board would need to request and use emergency authority from the governor, and legislators would have to change state statute.

The board was not convinced.

“I get the enthusiasm of that, I just question the wisdom of it. I’m afraid we could just lose everything that we could accomplish,” said board member Alan Seibert, a Youngkin appointee.

“A year to build it thoughtfully, with people in the commonwealth of Virginia who have been asking for modernization of assessment accountability for years — there’s enthusiasm and desire to do this. To do it in an emergency fashion, rather than urgent fashion, would squash the opportunity to really capitalize on that enthusiasm about doing this right, doing it well.”

A governor cannot grant emergency powers to the board on his own. The board must request it from the governor.

State Superintendent Jillian Balow on Thursday evening urged the board to request those emergency powers, but some members were confused about the reasoning behind asking for emergency powers before having a plan and proposed regulations in front of them.

Board members suggested that Department of Education staff come back at the next meeting with a work product before the board makes a decision.

“We don’t have time to do that. And this is the emergency,” Balow said.

The emergency rule-making process does not have public input built in, which prompted concern from board members about circumventing the public input process.

“I would be incredibly uncomfortable as a board member telling … 132 divisions that we are going to implement [regulations] without a reasonable public input process,” said board President Dan Gecker.

Balow said public hearings could be added to the process, but a longtime education department staffer interjected that it would not meet the expedited timeline.

After two days of conversations this week, the board did not move to request emergency authority from the governor.

“We will come back with [regulations],” Balow said. “Again, that is not my preference, but we will concede this.”

The conversation Thursday followed an hours-long discussion on the Youngkin administration’s revisions to the state’s K-12 history standards. The document, which Youngkin admitted on Friday was fraught with errors, was ultimately rejected by the board.