Board votes to keep poetry book in Hanover schools

Hanover School Board narrowly decided to keep Zetta Elliott's "A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart" on school shelves.

The 4-3 decision came after more than a dozen residents spoke at the meeting Tuesday.

Elliot's story follows a Black boy's journey as he tries to describe his feelings in the wake of the death of a Black woman who was shot and killed by police. The book received the 2021 Randolph Caldecott Medal for its illustrations by Noa Denmon.

County Supervisor Michael Herzerg criticized Elliot's on Facebook and called the illustrations "garbage," referring to two pages that depict a crowd of people and a “Black Lives Matter” sign, while a third illustration shows five faceless police officers, one holding a baton, in front of a crowd.

"Hanover: It's time for your school board to create policy to get garbage like this out of YOUR libraries," Herzberg's Facebook post read. "Indoctrination has been going on for years and it has to stop. Slicing through flesh and bone is not appropriate for K-5."

Herzberg asked that the school board remove the book and any other it deems inappropriate, but on Tuesday a group of parents asked that it stay.

Robert French of the Chickahominy brought the book with him for the board to see. French said he has two young children at home and that he was compelled by the book's message.

“I wish this book was available to me when I when I was kid, when I lost somebody very close to me, and I had the emotions that are described in this book," French said.

Banning books has become a flashpoint in several communities nationally in recent months. Across the U.S. about 1,600 books have been pulled from school libraries or classrooms this academic year, according to the nonprofit group PEN America, compared to about 300 challenges or bans in previous years. Most of the targeted books feature LGBTQ or Black characters or themes.

Elliott told the Times-Dispatch in an interview in May that she hopes the board will consider keeping the book in its schools.

"Well, we’ll have to wait and see what happens, whether that book gets banned in Hanover County, I certainly hope not," Elliott said. "But I’m really happy for all the people who are supporting me and think that books should stay in kids’ hands.”

French was of those supporters as he told the board he’d spend $1,000 of his own money just so elementary school students would have the chance to read Elliot’s story.

“I’m going to put my own money to this,” French said.

Dottie Walsh of Beaverdam told the board that she was also moved by the book’s message and that it’s never too early to talk to children about race.

“In life, there are teachable moments and this one of them. I'm the daughter of a South Carolina State Police Trooper and I approve this book,” Walsh said. “I was moved by this book … it's a book about the feelings we all experience in life, young and old and they’re all inside of us. All of us.”

Despite the outpour of public support, board members were split as to whether or not to keep Elliot's poem.

Board members like Robert "Bob" May of the South Anna District told his colleagues he’s against banning books, but the content of this story is still too political and should only be read by older audiences.

“I think this book should be limited to a higher education levels meaning possibly fourth and fifth graders, not the kindergarten age. That's my concern,” May said. “I’m not for banning books but I am for trying to make this available for students that have the ability to further understand what they’re reading.”

Prior to this appeal coming before the school board, a group librarians and school staff reviewed the book's content, that May deemed too mature. The staffs' recommendation was to keep the book in the poetry section rather than the picture book section which would decrease the likelihood that younger children would checkout the book.

The book itself is only available at two Hanover elementary schools — Cold Harbor and Elmont. The story is recommended for children 4 to 8.

Elliot’s poem isn’t used in any supplemental or instructional material in any Hanover classroom. Still members like John Axselle, representative of the Beaverdam District, was against keeping the book.

May said the 32-page poem displayed too much violence and portrayed police officers in a negative light.

"I happen to think that those types of messages are the wrong messages to send,” Axselle said.

Despite their objections, the board agreed with the recommendation presented by school staff that the book should stay in its libraries, albeit in the poetry section rather than the picture book section.

May ended up voting in favor of keeping the book along with Chairman Ola Hawkins of Ashland District, Vice Chair Robert Hundley, Jr. of Chickahominy and Sterling Daniel of Mechanicsville District.

Board members Axselle, George E. Sutton of the Henry District and Steven Ikenberry of the Cold Harbor District voted in opposition.