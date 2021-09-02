Bon Secours will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all its workers

Bon Secours, the area's second-largest private employer, will require its local workers to be vaccinated, the health system announced Thursday.

The choice follows the lead of many other health systems in Virginia and was made after the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer vaccine and the rise in delta variant cases.

"This decision is based on our firm belief, grounded in scientific evidence, that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any potential risks," the health system said in a statement. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread through our communities, our priority is to protect our associates, providers, patients and their families, loved ones and our community."

A deadline for vaccination has not been announced but will likely come this fall.

The Greater Richmond Partnership, an economic development organization, ranks Bon Secours the second-largest private employer in the region, with 9,000 employees; Capital One ranks first, with 13,000. It's unclear if the ranking includes contractors and whether it lists full-time equivalent employees or total headcount.