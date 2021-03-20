Briefs: Richmond, Virginia Tech announce plans for in-person fall semesters

Children’s hospital begins inoculations
The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has begun administering the Pfizer vaccine to pediatric patients ages 16 and older who have underlying conditions.
The hospital also is offering shots to up to two caregivers per patient.
The children’s hospital plans to give 850 vaccines and is contacting families who qualify.
“Our committee on equitable vaccine distribution identified the first group of patients to be offered the vaccine based on comorbidities and COVID prevalence data,” the hospital said in a statement.
Jaehon Roberts, a 16-year-old patient in the Healthy Lifestyles Center, was the first patient to receive a vaccine.
UR fall semester to be conducted in-person
The University of Richmond announced this past week that it plans to operate fully in-person this fall.
On Thursday, UR downgraded its COVID-19 response status from red to orange, the university’s first downgrade since last fall.
The loosened restriction allows more opportunities for students to visit other residence halls and greater access to lounges and gathering spaces.
UR reported one active case this past week and 322 total cases this semester.
Liberty graduation set to be held in-person
Liberty University will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May after Gov. Ralph Northam loosened restrictions last week.
In Virginia, K-12 schools and colleges can now hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with up to 5,000 attendees or 30% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller.
Liberty will host separate ceremonies May 11-15 and will broadcast the events online for those unable to attend. A full commencement ceremony will take place virtually on May 15.
UVA, VCU hospitals ranked in top 3 in Va.
The University of Virginia Medical Center ranked 51st in Newsweek’s ranking of the best hospitals in the country and No. 1 in Virginia. VCU Medical Center placed 83rd nationally and third in the state.
Newsweek ranked 300 hospitals nationwide and 2,000 globally, in part on performance data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Eight Virginia hospitals placed in the top 200 in the United States.
Newsweek has published its ranking the past three years.
UVA names Hadley student affairs chief
The University of Virginia has named Robyn S. Hadley its vice president and chief student affairs officer. She comes from Washington University in St. Louis.
She will oversee the dean of students, the department of student health, the office of African American affairs, the career center and student activities. She starts June 1.
Hadley succeeds Pat Lampkin, who is retiring after more than 40 years at UVA.
— Eric Kolenich