Briefs: Richmond, Virginia Tech announce plans for in-person fall semesters

UR reported one active case this past week and 322 total cases this semester.

Liberty graduation set to be held in-person

Liberty University will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May after Gov. Ralph Northam loosened restrictions last week.

In Virginia, K-12 schools and colleges can now hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with up to 5,000 attendees or 30% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller.

Liberty will host separate ceremonies May 11-15 and will broadcast the events online for those unable to attend. A full commencement ceremony will take place virtually on May 15.

UVA, VCU hospitals ranked in top 3 in Va.

The University of Virginia Medical Center ranked 51st in Newsweek’s ranking of the best hospitals in the country and No. 1 in Virginia. VCU Medical Center placed 83rd nationally and third in the state.

Newsweek ranked 300 hospitals nationwide and 2,000 globally, in part on performance data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Eight Virginia hospitals placed in the top 200 in the United States.