Briefs: Stony Brook's provost has accepted the same position at VCU

Created by Gabriela Santana, Hassan Fields and Joshua Gordon, their podcast "When Time Slows Down," examines disruptive art and the graffiti-covered monuments in Richmond.

"We start by asking 'What is the difference between art and vandalism?' " the podcast's introduction begins.

Delta Airlines chief to speak at UR graduation

Ed Bastian, the chief operating officer of Delta Airlines, will speak at the University of Richmond's commencement ceremony May 9. Rita Davis, chief counsel to Gov. Ralph Northam, will speak at the law school ceremony. She is a UR law school graduate from the Class of 2000.

Goodwin family donates $5 million to Mary Baldwin

Richmonders William H. Goodwin and his wife, Alice, made a $5 million gift to Mary Baldwin University in Staunton to launch the university's new doctor of nursing practice program. Alice Goodwin is an alumna of Mary Baldwin.

"Mr. and Mrs. Goodwin are extraordinary advocates for improving the lives of others through advances in health care and how it's delivered," said Pamela R. Fox, president of Mary Baldwin.