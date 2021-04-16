Briefs: Stony Brook's provost has accepted the same position at VCU

Stony Brook provost joining VCU leadership
VCU named Fotis Sotiropoulos its new provost and vice president for academic affairs. Sotiropoulos comes from Stony Brook University, where he holds the same position on an interim basis, and begins Aug. 1.
For five years, he was the dean of the college of engineering and applied sciences at Stony Brook. Prior to that, he was an engineering professor at the University of Minnesota and Georgia Tech.
"The provost serves as the university's second in command, and Fotis' strength as an engaging, shared and collaborative academic leader is important to all of us," VCU president Michael Rao said in a statement.
VCU's commitment to diversity and inclusion, student access and success, research excellence and regional transformation drew him to Richmond, Sotiropoulos said.
"This is a time for disruptive change in higher education," he added.
He replaces Gail Hackett, who is retiring.
VCU students' podcast named finalist by NPR
A podcast created by three VCU students was named one of 10 finalists in National Public Radio's national competition for college podcasts.
Created by Gabriela Santana, Hassan Fields and Joshua Gordon, their podcast "When Time Slows Down," examines disruptive art and the graffiti-covered monuments in Richmond.
"We start by asking 'What is the difference between art and vandalism?' " the podcast's introduction begins.
Delta Airlines chief to speak at UR graduation
Ed Bastian, the chief operating officer of Delta Airlines, will speak at the University of Richmond's commencement ceremony May 9. Rita Davis, chief counsel to Gov. Ralph Northam, will speak at the law school ceremony. She is a UR law school graduate from the Class of 2000.
Goodwin family donates $5 million to Mary Baldwin
Richmonders William H. Goodwin and his wife, Alice, made a $5 million gift to Mary Baldwin University in Staunton to launch the university's new doctor of nursing practice program. Alice Goodwin is an alumna of Mary Baldwin.
"Mr. and Mrs. Goodwin are extraordinary advocates for improving the lives of others through advances in health care and how it's delivered," said Pamela R. Fox, president of Mary Baldwin.
Half of the contribution will go toward a program to connect research with its application by health care providers in clinical practice. The other half will support the hiring of faculty, facility upgrades and equipment.
"To be truly impactful, medical breakthroughs in labs must be matched with breakthroughs at the bedside," the Goodwins said in a statement.
Earlier this year, the Goodwin family donated $250 million toward the start of the Break Through Cancer initiative.
H-SC receives $12 million gift
Hampden-Sydney College has received a $12 million donation from the estate of the late M. Blair Dickinson Jr. and his wife, Sarah "Lucile" Lawton Dickinson. It is the second largest give in Hampden-Sydney's history.
Blair Dickinson was a naval officer in World War II principal in Fauquier County and a teacher in Japan, Germany and Italy. He died in 1984. Lucile Dickinson was a sergeant in the Marine Corps as a member of the women's division of the aviation corps. She died in 2019.
JMU geography program honored
The James Madison University geography program was named the top undergraduate geography program in the country by the American Association of Geographers.
JMU won a $450,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study the human impact on the frequency and intensity of lightning.
