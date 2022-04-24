Budget cuts are likely coming to VCU this summer

Virginia Commonwealth University is planning to cut expenses next school year in response to a budget shortfall. But how much VCU will have to eliminate depends on the General Assembly, which still has not agreed to a state budget set to take effect July 1.

VCU expects to face a deficit of $15 million to $23 million next year, facing millions in new expenses and a lower tuition hike than planned that won't cover the difference.

Chief financial officer Karol Kain Gray told the board of visitors Friday that the university would make case-by-case decisions for each college when deciding where to cut. She added that the university can't put the burden on students by crippling them with added debt. VCU recommended raising tuition by no more than 3%.

VCU proposes raising tuition 3-6% to offset millions in increased costs A price hike will end a three-year streak of VCU keeping its tuition costs flat.

When the new fiscal year begins this summer, VCU expects to face $54 million in new expenses. Almost half comes from a government mandate to raise the salary of state employees by 5%. Looming expenses also include $16 million for sustaining the university's current level of financial aid; $3 million in new financial aid; $3 million for faculty hires and student support; $3 million for faculty promotion, tenure and salary inequities and $4 million for maintenance, information technology, utility increases, debt and more.

The state will cover some of these expenses. The General Assembly has offered somewhere between $21 million and $29 million in new funds according to Gray. In total, VCU received $270 million in state funds this year. The law requires state colleges to balance their budgets, so VCU must reconcile its gap by the time the new fiscal year starts July 1.

Now VCU is waiting for the House and Senate to agree to a budget so VCU can set a budget of its own. VCU has waited more than a month already.

VCU's five-year goal: Grow school enrollment by 2,700 students If VCU is able to meet its goal, it will have roughly 31,600 students by the fall of 2026, a 9% increase, and more of them will be revenue-rich out-of-state students.

"Most people are talking about May, but in March they were talking about April,” rector Ben Dendy said Friday of the state budget delay.

Students and their families likely will cover some of the $54 million in new expenses, but only a slice. Gray recommended VCU raise its tuition 3%, which is at the low end of the university's previous recommendation. Last month, VCU recommended a tuition hike of somewhere between 3-6%. The university's board of visitors will determine the final cost.

Raising tuition 3% will generate about $10 million in new revenue.

VCU can't force students and their parents to pay all of VCU's new costs, Gray said last month.

“We have to own this problem and figure out a way to get out of it,” she said.

Resistance to tuition hikes is coming from outside VCU, too. Members of the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration have directed universities to limit tuition raises to no more than 3%, a person familiar with the matter said.

When the House Appropriations Committee released its proposal for funding higher education earlier this year, it directed colleges to set 3% as the upper limit. When Youngkin visited the College of William & Mary in February, he urged colleges "to show restraint in tuition increases."

"The reason this is important is, if we are not careful, we will price first-generation students and those that come from low-income homes out of the market," Youngkin said.

One school has already crossed the 3% threshold. The University of Virginia in December announced a 4.7% hike this year and a 3.7% raise next year. In-state undergraduates at VCU pay roughly $15,000 for tuition and fees. A 3% raise would translate to a cost of roughly $15,600.

To reduce expenditures, VCU will look at each college and set a budget based on its performance. Colleges meeting their financial goals are less likely to incur a budget cut, Gray said last month. VCU is one of the Richmond area's largest employers, with nearly 11,000 workers. Adjunct faculty, or part-time professors, are often the first jobs eliminated. VCU has more than 800 of them.

It's also up to the university to grow revenue, Gray added. VCU plans to increase its enrollment by 2,700 students over the next five years.