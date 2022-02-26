"Burning for better resources": Fan District marchers call for equitable funding for safer school buildings.

Gathering in front of the charred husk of William Fox Elementary School in Richmond's Fan District, a group stretching the length of a city block marched to Monroe Park to demand more equitable state funding for school construction.

The marchers held placards and chanted "When schools burn, kids can't learn," "Wythe can't wait," and "What do we want? Safe schools! When do we want them? Now!" The subsequent rally at the park featured speakers calling for changes in school building funding that they say place urban and rural school districts at a disadvantage.

The march was mobilized by Fox parent Becca DuVal and Tisha Erby, an alumna of George Wythe High School. Fox, which opened in 1911, has been closed since a catastrophic blaze on the night of Feb. 11. Wythe, opened in 1960, has been trapped in a limbo of decay and obsolescence amid political squabbling over a replacement building.

DuVal said Saturday that the Fox fire motivated her to build an urban and rural coalition to push for equitable funding for school buildings in Virginia.

"I am first and foremost a mom. And my heart went out on Monday morning after Fox burned for all the moms who were sending their kids to school in buildings that also didn't have sprinkler systems and also hadn't been invested in," she said in an interview.

She was also troubled "knowing that the place that we entrust to keep our babies safe is not itself a safe place, and that we have not done enough to take care of those. And so I want Fox built - every Fox parent does - but I want every one of these schools to be safe so that no kid is ever in a building that has this kind of crisis again, and no kid has to watch their home away from home burn to the ground."

On hand at the rally to represent the plight of rural school districts was the Rev. Josh Blakely of Prince Edward County.

"For too long, they have had to learn with leaks over their heads and buckets in the hallway," he said of the county's students. "For too long, they have had to learn by having to navigate bathrooms with broken stalls and crumbling ceilings."

To such school children, including his own, he said: "The schools are not a reflection of who you are. The schools are not a reflection of how special you are. The schools in their current condition are a reflection of our community. If we are not taking care of you, who are we?"

The march was attended by Richmond City Council members Katherine Jordan and Stephanie Lynch, and Richmond School Board members Cheryl Burke and Mariah White. A featured speaker was state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a Fox parent who chairs the state's Commission on School Construction and Modernization.

According to McClellan, more than half of the schools across Virginia are over 50 years old; many are over a century old. The total cost to replace those schools is over $20 billion. Traditionally, the House of Delegates has taken the position that school construction and maintenance is a local issue, but the legislature has given those localities few tools to raise money for those schools. On Friday, a subcommittee killed a bill that would have given all localities the same ability that nine jurisdictions currently possess to use up to a 1% sales tax to fund school construction.

The good news, McClellan said, is that several school funding bills remain alive "because this is an area where urban Democrats and rural Republicans agree. We have deferred maintenance, construction and renovation too long, and the longer we do it, the more we've got to pay. We cannot wait anymore."

The House of Delegates budget cut funding for K-12 education to pay for a wide variety of tax cuts, she said, "but my constituents and a majority of constituents in Virginia say they would rather pay to fully fund our education system than for tax relief."

South Richmond civic leader Charles Willis said he'd told DuVal that "in the South Side or Richmond there are schools burning, just like Fox did. We may not be on fire, but we're burning. George Wythe is burning, and Wythe can't wait."

"Schools are burning in Prince Edward," Willis said. "They might not be on fire, but they're burning. They're burning for better resources."

At the end of the rally, DuVal urged participants to grab a Sharpie marker and sign a FUND SAFE SCHOOLS banner that will be hung on the fence in front of Fox school "as a sign of hope."