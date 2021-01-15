Cancer deaths could increase for the first time in 30 years in wake of the pandemic, head of National Cancer Institute says

Some patients with nonagressive cancers had their surgeries, radiation and chemotherapies postponed. Some patients were given chemotherapy instead of an immediate surgery.

The diagnoses of cancer dropped by half last year, Sharpless said, which likely means there are a lot of people with cancer who don't know it yet. Those cases will become evident eventually.

The increased mortality of cancer could last up to 10 years, Sharpless said. Though the expected increase is just 1%, 600,000 Americans die from cancer each year, making it the second leading cause of death behind heart disease. A 1% increase would amount to an additional 6,000 cancer deaths per year.

The challenge for doctors, Sharpless said, is making the impact as little as possible.

COVID and cancer are similar in how they disproportionally affect Black and Latino communities. In both COVID and cancer, a Black person is more likely to become hospitalized and more likely to die than a white person.

Black men are twice as likely to die of prostate cancer than white men. Because of that, Black patients face the highest cancer death rate of any group.