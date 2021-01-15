Cancer deaths could increase for the first time in 30 years in wake of the pandemic, head of National Cancer Institute says

The death toll inflicted by COVID-19 likely will extend beyond those infected with the virus. For the first time in 30 years, the death rate of cancer in the United States could increase because of the pandemic.
That stark message was delivered by Dr. Ned Sharpless, head of the National Cancer Institute, on a Facts & Faith Friday call with Virginia's Black faith leaders, a weekly event sponsored by the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center.
The number of people dying from cancer has steadily declined since 1991. But the pandemic has derailed screenings, diagnoses and treatment, which could lead to a rise in cancer deaths, Sharpless said.
"The bad news is the good progress we've seen is going to be interrupted by the pandemic," Sharpless aid.
Since 1991, cancer deaths have declined 31%. Doctors see a decrease in smoking as a big reason why. In the past decade, the decline has accelerated. And from 2017 to 2018, the death rate in the U.S. declined 2.4%, the largest single-year decline on record.
Screening and treatment efforts have improved, driving down the death rates for the most common cancers, including lung, breast, prostate and colorectal.
When the pandemic occurred, fewer people received cancer screenings. They were less likely to show up for a mammogram, colonoscopy or prostate test. Elective procedures were stopped at Richmond-area hospitals, and many were scared of contracting the virus if they entered a health care setting.
Some patients with nonagressive cancers had their surgeries, radiation and chemotherapies postponed. Some patients were given chemotherapy instead of an immediate surgery.
The diagnoses of cancer dropped by half last year, Sharpless said, which likely means there are a lot of people with cancer who don't know it yet. Those cases will become evident eventually.
The increased mortality of cancer could last up to 10 years, Sharpless said. Though the expected increase is just 1%, 600,000 Americans die from cancer each year, making it the second leading cause of death behind heart disease. A 1% increase would amount to an additional 6,000 cancer deaths per year.
The challenge for doctors, Sharpless said, is making the impact as little as possible.
COVID and cancer are similar in how they disproportionally affect Black and Latino communities. In both COVID and cancer, a Black person is more likely to become hospitalized and more likely to die than a white person.
Black men are twice as likely to die of prostate cancer than white men. Because of that, Black patients face the highest cancer death rate of any group.
Dr. Robert Winn, head of the Massey Cancer Center, has made studying racial disparities in cancer a focus of his career. A person's cancer risk goes beyond his DNA, Winn said. The environment in which people live, which affects diet, stress level and vulnerability to pollution, affects their risk for developing cancer.
"The racial disparity in regard to COVID has become quite obvious in the cancer field, and it is something we need to address," Sharpless said.
