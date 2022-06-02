Cause of Chesterfield school lockdown disclosed

A 35-minute lockdown earlier this week at Grange Hall Elementary School was caused by a Chesterfield County student grabbing ahold of a staff walkie-talkie to say “he has a gun.”

An investigation from school administrators and Chesterfield officers concluded that the student “made the statement as a joke,” said county police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.

The student was returning from a field trip and was not in the building, but staff members heard the statement on an internal radio line and notified the county’s emergency communications center.

Police received the alert at 1:43 p.m. on Tuesday, and units arrived at 1:51 p.m. to immediately enter the school.

In a Facebook post at 2:38 p.m., Chesterfield police wrote that they “responded to Grange Hall Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown following suspicious traffic on the school radio today. Police cleared the school, and the investigation determined no threat was made. The lockdown has been lifted.”

Almost all of the responses were thanking CPD for quickly responding, but some parents questioned why they hadn’t been notified by the school district. Others wanted an update on what the “suspicious traffic” was.

CPD’s Facebook post was the only public acknowledgment of the incident.

An email from Courtney Jones, Grange Hall’s principal for five years, to parents was sent shortly after dismissal at 3:07 p.m. to share that police and administrators had investigated “a threatening comment” but that the school had been cleared and dismissal continued as scheduled.

“I want to share my appreciation for our students’ behavior during what otherwise was a distraction to our normal school day. Please take the time tonight to share our appreciation with your child,” Jones said. “As you talk with your child, please let me know if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued partnership to keep our school a safe and supportive learning environment.”

The Tuesday lockdown occurred less than a week after an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. The first of the 21 funerals was on Tuesday afternoon for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza.

“We are all having a harder time sending our babies to school these days but I’m sure the adults are just as shaken as the kids after this incident,” wrote Kasey Lindsay Terrill, a parent of a Grange Hall student, in a private Facebook group. “Let’s be compassionate towards them.”

Terrill said she was “really proud” of how quickly the administration and teachers reacted to handle the situation and acknowledged that it’s unrealistic to expect them to keep kids safe and provide partial updates to parents before staff knows what’s happening.

But, like other parents including Christina Goodpaster, Terrill wondered why Chesterfield County Public Schools did not assist Grange Hall’s administration by at least sending out a mass email to parents.

“GHES and our principal handled the situation exactly how it should’ve been handled to keep our students and staff safe. We can’t expect an email from the principal or office staff in the midst of such chaos and I know I [want] their number one job to be securing our school and helping our kids,” Goodpaster said. “Perhaps parents should use this time to speak with CCPS central office on how this should’ve been handled better.”

Shawn Smith, CCPS spokesperson, said in a statement that the school had been delayed in sending the initial communication to parents but initially thought the email had gone out prior to the Facebook post from police. He added that in an emergency or crisis situation, that communication will “most often” come directly from the specific school and not the central office.

Smith did not specify what instances would warrant parents being notified by CCPS instead of the individual school.

Guidance from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services on recommended practices for K-12 schools in the event of a lockdown or emergency includes communicating with parents but doesn’t say whether that communication should be sent by the district or individual school.

But in May 2019, CCPS posted on its Facebook page and on Twitter when Manchester High School was on lockdown due to an “unsubstantiated rumor of a weapon” on school grounds in addition to the school’s email to parents. The posts also alerted media to the incident. Police did not find a weapon and cleared the school by noon, per a Richmond Times-Dispatch report from that day.

Another lockdown in 2018 at Huguenot High School, which is part of Richmond Public Schools, prompted fury from parents who weren’t notified until the building was cleared. Richmond officials defended the decision and said it was policy. Spokespeople from the districts in Hanover and Henrico counties said they may issue an initial alert as soon as possible with updates as more information becomes available.

On Wednesday night, Henrico police reported two students in separate schools — Hermitage and Varina — had guns on school property. The incidents weren’t posted on the social media pages of Henrico County Public Schools.