Chesterfield and Hopewell schools dismissing early due to weather

Some schools in the region are changing their schedules due to inclement weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Amelia: Closed Thursday

Buckingham: Virtual only

Brunswick: Closed Thursday

Chesterfield: Three hour early release from all schools due to threat of high wind gusts.

Hopewell: Early dismissals - Woodlawn Learning Center at 11:45, Henry James Elementary at noon, Patrick Copeland Elementary at 12:30 p.m., Dupont Elementary at 12:30 p.m., the middle and high school at 12:30 p.m.; childcare program will have regular dismissal.

King & Queen: Two-hour delay Thursday

Lunenburg: Closed Thursday

Mecklenburg: Closed Thursday