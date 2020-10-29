Chesterfield and Hopewell schools dismissing early due to weather

Some schools in the region are changing their schedules due to inclement weather.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Amelia: Closed Thursday
Buckingham: Virtual only
Brunswick: Closed Thursday
Support Local Journalism
Chesterfield: Three hour early release from all schools due to threat of high wind gusts.
Hopewell: Early dismissals - Woodlawn Learning Center at 11:45, Henry James Elementary at noon, Patrick Copeland Elementary at 12:30 p.m., Dupont Elementary at 12:30 p.m., the middle and high school at 12:30 p.m.; childcare program will have regular dismissal.
King & Queen: Two-hour delay Thursday
Lunenburg: Closed Thursday
Mecklenburg: Closed Thursday
Nottoway: Virtual only