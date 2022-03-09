Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors receive $904 million general fund proposal for upcoming fiscal year

Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey on Wednesday introduced a $904 million general fund budget request that includes various tax reliefs, the continuation of addressing salary compression and school funding.

The proposed balanced spending plan is $98 million, or 12.1%, above the current adopted general fund budget.

County officials, in both a Wednesday morning news conference and afternoon work session, highlighted the proposed tax relief programs that equal to $52 million in savings for taxpayers.

Tax-cut proposals include: reducing the real estate tax from 0.95 cents per $100 assessed value to 92 cents (the Board of Supervisors already approved lowering the tax to 93 cents in December); elderly and disabled tax relief, increasing personal property tax relief thresholds from $1,000 to $1,500; decreasing the vehicle license inspection registration fee in half, from $40 to $20.

On average, the tax relief programs would save a household $300, Gerard Durkin, the county’s director of budget management, said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, after receiving the budget proposal, the Board of Supervisors then spent the rest of the afternoon in a marathon-long work session sifting through various elements of the proposal including public schools, public safety, utilities and employee compensation.

“Conversations have been dominated by recruitment and retention. I mean, those are the two themes for this year,” Supervisors Chairman Chris Winslow said Wednesday.

Last budget season, the county began to tackle the long-standing issue of salary compression for public safety employees as the school system did for teachers. In the proposed spending plan, the county looks to continue resolving compression and addressing starting salaries among public safety departments.

The proposal also includes a general employee pay plan, that in its first of two years would raise specific county-only minimum wage jobs from $12 to $16, while giving the rest of the workforce a 5% salary adjustment and the annual 2% merit payment for all general government employees.

“While our workforce has de-facto embraced a 'do more with less' mantra, if we do not keep pace with the market, we risk losing these talented, dedicated employees ultimately impacting the service level which our citizens have come to demand and expect,” Casey wrote in his budget letter to Supervisors.

In February, the county School Board approved an $837.5 million operating budget that was $9.3 million less than what Chesterfield schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty had proposed. The board dwindled Daugherty’s $23.8 million gap to $8.5 million after county officials hinted at not being able to pick up the extra tab themselves.

The county’s slated contribution to the school system is $347.7 million, or an increase of $18 million over the current adopted budget. In the last budget cycle, the county also increased its annual funding to schools by $18.2 million.

County officials have crafted a flexible budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, as there are still many economic uncertainties.

“Every year there are many unknowns, maybe this year the most,” Durkin said. “We still have continued inflationary pressures with some of the geopolitical unrest that we're seeing in the world that may actually go up even further. With that said, we do have a conservative posture and develop these budgets, we do retain some flexibility within them.”

Beginning Thursday, five community meetings regarding the budget are scheduled throughout the month of March. The meetings, one for each magisterial district, wrap up March 22, one day before the in-person budget public hearing.

The Supervisors anticipate adopting a budget on Wednesday, April 6. Residents can also submit feedback via email to blueprint@chesterfield.gov.