Chesterfield County details upcoming $540 million bond referendum; Henrico Supervisors approve real estate tax credit

Come November, Chesterfield County voters will decide on a $540 million bond referendum to fund school and county construction projects, marking the first referendum in nearly a decade and the largest of its size, according to county officials.

The referendum would provide $375 million to the Chesterfield County Public School district for new and replacement schools and $165 million to the county government to fund projects for parks and recreation, the library system, fire stations and police precincts.

November 2022 is the “largest referendum that we've ever pursued," Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris said during a Wednesday work session. "I think that's really testament to the way that we manage our debt."

On Wednesday afternoon, the Board of Supervisors held a series of work sessions to kick off the upcoming fiscal year’s budget process, including one featuring the bond referendum. On March 9, the County Administrator is slated to present a balanced proposed budget to the Supervisors, who would work through the proposal until an April 6 vote.

The county anticipates borrowing the $540 million for the various projects over a five- to seven-year period, Harris said.

The county wants to expand and replace some fire stations and begin to own police precincts, as all existing precincts are rented. First the county would build a precinct in west Chester and then construct county-owned facilities.

The referendum is more than two years in the making, as county officials first looked to have a November 2020 ballot. Delayed from that rollout because of the pandemic, the November 2022 referendum is the county’s first since 2013.

During a Tuesday news conference, County Administrator Joe Casey announced the county’s real estate tax - which in December lowered from 95 cents to 93 cents per $100 assessed value - is now being proposed to be reduced by another penny. Supervisors are anticipating a vote on the new real estate tax of 92 cents per $100 assessed value on April 6.

County officials also are proposing cutting the vehicle license inspection registration fee in half, from $40 to $20.

“We want to pass along overall financial relief to our residents, businesses, our customer base, but we want to do it in different ways,” Harris said Tuesday.

Henrico County also is looking to provide some tax relief for residents by pursuing a November referendum.

On Tuesday night, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal that gives property owners a one-time credit on their real estate taxes. The credit equals to 2 cents per $100 of the property owner’s real estate’s taxable value for 2022.

The tax credit reflects a $10 million payment back to taxpayers. The credit payments will be provided by check if it is $30 or more while amounts less than $30 will be credited directly to the 2022 real estate tax bills.

In December, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas introduced the proposed real estate tax credit as well as lowering the real estate tax from 87 cents per $100 of assessed value to 85 cents per $100 of assessed value.

While the real estate tax credit will provide $10 million back to taxpayers, an additional $10 million in tax relief would come from the lowered real estate tax rate. If the 85-cent rate is approved by the Supervisors in the fiscal 2022-2023 budget, it would appear on real estate bills issued in April and October.

In other business Tuesday night, the Supervisors approved petitioning the county Circuit Court to have a $511 million bond referendum appear on the November ballot. The bond proposal would fund projects for county schools, recreation and parks, public safety and fixing drainage problems.