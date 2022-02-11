Chesterfield County officials and residents at odds over Matoaca rezoning case

As Chesterfield County officials work to rezone the Upper Magnolia Green property in Matoaca, they continuously face stark criticism from residents.

County officials are looking to take the property, consisting of roughly 2,248 acres, and rezone it into two cases: a western rezoning case to create a technology village campus and an eastern rezoning case that would include single residential housing and a new elementary school and a middle school. Plans to also build a new county high school were recently scrapped.

The Upper Magnolia Coalition, consisting of Chesterfield residents living in Matoaca and elsewhere, have adamantly been against the rezoning project for months.

“There is no respect for Western Chesterfield,” Victoria Sagstetter, an organizer of the coalition, said at a rally last week.

At the Feb. 3 rally, residents said the proposal would contaminate the area’s drinking water from the Swift Creek Watershed, cost the taxpayers a fortune, and increase traffic.

Acknowledging the site has “environmentally sensitive areas,” the county will require any future developer of the site to avoid and minimize impacts to these areas, Jessie Smith, the deputy county administrator for community development, said in an email Friday afternoon.

The county for years has not only tracked the water quality of the Swift Creek Reservoir but also “prides itself on the award-winning quality of water produced at Addison-Evans,” Smith said. For homes that have well water, the only discharge to surface water will be treated as stormwater, which as Smith wrote, “should not impact the quality of groundwater.”

One component of the project is to rezone roughly 700 acres to include up to 600 single-family residential lots, schools and a library.

The proposed technology village would need to rezone 1,728 acres of the property into an industrial (I-2) zone for development. The village could be home to a variety of uses including a data center, computer equipment manufacturing, a laboratory and pharmaceuticals product manufacturing.

Sagstetter, who currently lives across the street from the proposal, said the coalition’s “biggest opposition” with the rezoning proposal is the industrial rezoning portion. There are concerns regarding the industrial site being close to homes and the technology center “producing hazardous chemicals,” Sagstetter said at the Feb.3 rally.

“County leaders continue to be responsive to the input provided by residents. As a result, plastics manufacturing has been removed as a primary use permitted on the Upper Magnolia Green West property under the proposed zoning, but it would be allowed as an accessory use – for example, as material needed for the production of cellular phones,” Smith said in an email Friday afternoon.

In December 2020, at the direction of the Board of Supervisors, the county’s Economic Development Authority purchased the western Chesterfield acres for $13 million from developer Salvatore Cangiano. The county purchased the land, known as Upper Magnolia Green, for future economic development opportunities.

By purchasing the land, the county can compete with other localities for “major economic development projects,” county officials have repeatedly said. With many of the county’s commercial parcels off the market, putting the Upper Magnolia Green property into the hands of the county was crucial.

Cost estimates for the two rezoning cases is not part of the process at this time, Smith said. When the county moves forward, officials will work with federal and state officials to secure funding.

The county Planning Commission is slated to have a work session on the zoning project on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The next community meeting regarding the project is scheduled for March 10.