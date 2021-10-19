Chesterfield County petition asks for bus drivers, food nutrition workers to receive a paid day off Friday

As of Tuesday afternoon, 871 online signatures were attached to the petition. The petition is scheduled to be sent to the Chesterfield School Board Attorney on Wednesday morning.

Hamlett started the petition to hold the school system accountable for not following through with Bailey's motion in the fashion it was presented and approved.

“Really, truly, I hope they get the day off [with pay],” Hamlett said. “That would be the ultimate goal is for it [the petition] to work. They need the break, they need the morale boost.”

The School Board should hold a special meeting and redo the motion, Hamlett said because the current situation “demonstrations that they are not acting in the transportation employees best interest.”

In response to questions about what bus drivers and food nutrition workers would be doing without students on Friday and if the school district would adhere to the demands of the petition, schools spokesman Shawn Smith responded with information shared to families. Smith did not specifically answer the questions.