Chesterfield County Public Schools chipping away at bus driver shortage

Chesterfield County Public Schools is chipping away at a “huge deficit” of bus drivers that has caused delays and long school drop-off and pick-up lines.

“We entered this year with a huge [bus driver] deficit, and it's something that keeps me awake at night and we are doing our best to communicate with our families as they're feeling the pain,” the school system's Chief Operations Officer, Josh Davis, said during a Tuesday afternoon School Board work session.

The district, which has had a deficit of drivers for the past few years, opened this school year down 100 drivers.

After the school system announced an increase in hourly wages and offered new bonuses, a slew of candidates applied, Davis said. Wages increased by $3 an hour to $20.21; a $3,000 bonus is being broken up and factored into several paychecks during the school year.

Drivers can also earn smaller bonuses for safe driving and perfect attendance.

While Chesterfield has had over 600 applicants, human resources have interviewed 513 potential new drivers. The department is attempting to reach an additional 42 candidates, Davis said.