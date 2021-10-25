Chesterfield County Public Schools employee training opportunities cannot have elements of CRT

When the school board condemned racism, member Kathryn Haines read a statement on behalf of her colleagues which included a piece on systemic racism: "Change is hard and it is human nature to hold on to the way of life, the community that we know. In Chesterfield, in Virginia and in the United States, however, preserving that which is comfortable too often preserves a system that gives benefits to one group (white people) to the detriment of another (people of color) and that places the values of one community (white) over another. This is called institutional or systemic racism. We must dismantle institutionalized racism and we think we begin with honest conversations about racism and the steps that we need to take to heal as a county."