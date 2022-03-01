Chesterfield County Public Schools extends mask optional policy, allowing employees, visitors to choose

Chesterfield County Public Schools modified its mask mandate once again, giving staff and visitors the option to wear a mask in school buildings and for students on school buses.

In a statement to families and staff on Monday, the district announced the changes in collaboration with the county’s department of risk management. The new mask options went into effect on Tuesday.

Chesterfield County government employees also now have the option of whether or not to wear a mask to work.

“Guidance has been shifting over the last several weeks, reflecting the changing nature of COVID-19,” the district wrote in a statement. “Taking into consideration the recent shifts in guidance and continued downward trend of cases in our community, masks will now be optional for CCPS staff and visitors to CCPS facilities.”

Removing mandatory employee mask use is still under review by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, but according to the district’s statement, the department “is expected to soon lift the requirement.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday lifted the requirement for masks on school buses. In January, the Chesterfield School Board narrowly approved parental choice for students wearing masks.

Also on Tuesday, state legislation went into effect allowing for parental choice for their children wearing masks in school and rid school districts of implementing student mask mandates.

Hanover County Public Schools made masks optional for students in January, while Henrico County Public Schools followed suit in mid-February, while Richmond Public Schools waited to drop the mandate until Tuesday.

Hanover County is also allowing students to not wear a mask on buses and is giving the option to staff and visitors wear to mask up or not in school buildings. Henrico and Richmond schools are still requiring masks for adults.