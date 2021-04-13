Chesterfield County Public Schools recommends separating virtual students from home schools in fall

As Chesterfield County's school system encourage its students to return to the classroom in the fall, the district is offering two virtual options as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Next year, virtual Chesterfield students could be separated from their home schools and their peers. According to a School Board presentation Tuesday, a virtual academy for students in kindergarten through eighth grade is being recommended for the fall, along with an existing online course program for high schoolers.
“We strongly encourage all students to return to face-to-face instruction during the 2021-22 school year,” Chief of Schools Lisa High said during Tuesday’s School Board work session.
“We believe face-to-face instruction is best for all students under normal circumstances, given that students miss much more than academics when not in school,” High added.
The school system began welcoming students back to school five days a week in February, first with students in elementary school, followed by those in middle schools and high school. Students were able to remain virtual if desired.
Under the virtual academy proposal, K-8 students who enroll in the academy would not have the same teacher as their classmates who are back at school. Instead, academy students would be taught by an assigned virtual teacher and be in a virtual classroom with students in the same grade from across the county.
Virtual students in all grades would have the option to participate in sports and extracurricular activities at their home school.
The School Board is set to vote next month on the recommendations for virtual instruction.
For Shakita Stephenson, whose son is a seventh-grader at Falling Creek Middle School, having a virtual option is great but the options are still “crummy.” She said she would like to send her son back so he can be with his classmates, but the idea gives her pause.
“I’m not confident to send him back because there are not enough studies on kids getting vaccines and how they are reacting to them and there are not enough studies that kids are not transmitting [COVID]. We don’t know,” said Stephenson, who added that she has doubts about the school system being able to accommodate hundreds of students per school for in-person learning.
Families would be able to enroll in the academy for either a semester or the full year, and students would follow the school system’s traditional calendar. The academy would be staffed by teachers, counselors, an administrative team, a special education coordinator and an instructional designer.
“I do feel pressured by the county to just say, ‘Everything's gonna be fine, so [bring] your kids back in the building,’” Chesterfield parent Dominique Chatters said Tuesday.
Chatters, a mother of four with three enrolled in Chesterfield schools, said she finds it “disingenuous” for the school system to push a plan where if families choose to remain virtual, students would be disconnected from their home school and gifted programs would not be offered.
Chatters' fourth-grade daughter is currently in a gifted program but next year that could change, which gives Chatters heartburn as she and her husband figure out whether they should send their children back into school buildings in the fall.
“It’s a slippery slope for me because now it's like OK, I'm conceding that my child will have to not have gifted services anymore because they would stay home and be behind. It's not fair,” Chatters said.
Chesterfield high school students who want to continue with virtual learning in the fall wouldn't have an academy option. Instead, they would enroll in the school system’s existing CCPSOnline program.
For the past 15 years, CCPSOnline has offered middle and high school courses online. Prior to the pandemic, CCPSOnline offered courses to students who needed to free up their school schedule to be able to access advanced coursework or attend a specialty or technical center. That offering is to continue, alongside the virtual option for all high schoolers.
“Based on the number of course offerings that we have, we do not have [the] staffing to create a virtual academy at the high school level,” school system spokesperson Tim Bullis wrote in an email.
CCPSOnline has designated teachers, but students have flexibility in that they can complete the online coursework on their own time.
While honors and Advanced Placement courses are available on CCPSOnline, specialty center classes are not accessible. Housed in Chesterfield’s 13 high schools and career and technical centers, specialty centers include a Spanish immersion program, an International Baccalaureate program, health sciences, and a center for the arts.
Sadiq Gill's son is set to start the Humanities Specialty program at Monacan High School in the fall. Gill’s children have remained at home this entire school year.
His daughter, who has a compromised immune system as she lives with Type 1 diabetes, attends Maggie L. Walker Governor's School, and he has a daughter who will be in first grade in the fall.
Gill’s family is grappling with either risking coronavirus exposure for their household or abandoning the Monacan specialty program.
Jarad Morton, who has a seventh-grader at Manchester Middle School, wrote in an email that he thinks "it is outstanding that we are finally comfortable enough to move forward with plans to get our children back in the classroom while still offering quality options for students who wish to remain virtual.”
Morton added that it’s “great” that teachers will no longer have to juggle teaching students in person and virtually at the same time.
Come fall, the district anticipates masks will still be required and that 3-feet distancing protocols will be in place. Schools will maintain COVID-19 cleaning procedures.
Families considering the K-8 virtual academy are asked to make a decision by June 1. For those considering CCPSOnline, registration will be open until July 9.
The school system is “asking us to make a decision before the summer potential surge happens, and I think that's unfair,” said Chatters, the mother of four. “That's two months prior to the start of school, not taking into account any summer activities that might result in more cases or variants, because we are seeing a rise of variants.”