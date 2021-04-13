Chesterfield County Public Schools recommends separating virtual students from home schools in fall

Chatters, a mother of four with three enrolled in Chesterfield schools, said she finds it “disingenuous” for the school system to push a plan where if families choose to remain virtual, students would be disconnected from their home school and gifted programs would not be offered.

Chatters' fourth-grade daughter is currently in a gifted program but next year that could change, which gives Chatters heartburn as she and her husband figure out whether they should send their children back into school buildings in the fall.

“It’s a slippery slope for me because now it's like OK, I'm conceding that my child will have to not have gifted services anymore because they would stay home and be behind. It's not fair,” Chatters said.

Chesterfield high school students who want to continue with virtual learning in the fall wouldn't have an academy option. Instead, they would enroll in the school system’s existing CCPSOnline program.

For the past 15 years, CCPSOnline has offered middle and high school courses online. Prior to the pandemic, CCPSOnline offered courses to students who needed to free up their school schedule to be able to access advanced coursework or attend a specialty or technical center. That offering is to continue, alongside the virtual option for all high schoolers.