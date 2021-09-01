Chesterfield County Public Schools report over 200 COVID-19 cases since the start of school last week

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield County Public Schools surpassed 200 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to the district’s daily coronavirus dashboard.

Of the 204 recorded cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the district’s eighth day of school, 176 cases were reported among students, with the remaining 28 splits between staff, transportation, central office, and virtual learning staff. Two of the child cases were reported at the district’s Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy located on Harrowgate Road.

Elementary schoolers are being infected the most, accounting for 104 of the total number of cases.

As the school system settles in for its second week of school, 65 cases alone were reported on Monday. A few schools district-wide had between three and five cases each, including Thomas Dale High, Enon Elementary, Matoaca Elementary, Matoaca Middle, Midlothian Middle, Monacan High and Alberta Smith Elementary.

Chesterfield opened its doors to roughly 62,000 students on Aug. 23. There are over 1,800 students enrolled in the K-8 Virtual Academy and 1,600 in the online course program, CCPSOnline, according to a schools spokesman.