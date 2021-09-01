Chesterfield County Public Schools report over 200 COVID-19 cases since the start of school last week

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield County Public Schools surpassed 200 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to the district’s daily coronavirus dashboard.
Of the 204 recorded cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the district’s eighth day of school, 176 cases were reported among students, with the remaining 28 splits between staff, transportation, central office, and virtual learning staff. Two of the child cases were reported at the district’s Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy located on Harrowgate Road.
Elementary schoolers are being infected the most, accounting for 104 of the total number of cases.
As the school system settles in for its second week of school, 65 cases alone were reported on Monday. A few schools district-wide had between three and five cases each, including Thomas Dale High, Enon Elementary, Matoaca Elementary, Matoaca Middle, Midlothian Middle, Monacan High and Alberta Smith Elementary.
Chesterfield opened its doors to roughly 62,000 students on Aug. 23. There are over 1,800 students enrolled in the K-8 Virtual Academy and 1,600 in the online course program, CCPSOnline, according to a schools spokesman.
Families are looking to switch out of daily instruction to the virtual learning options, with roughly 200 students on the virtual academy waitlist and over 200 students on the CCPSOnline waitlist.
The largest school system in the Richmond area, Chesterfield was the first to return back to school. Hanover welcomes students back next Tuesday, followed by Richmond City and Henrico County on Sept. 8.
State lawmakers adopted a new law earlier this year requiring all school districts to provide five days of in-person learning. Under the law, schools are not allowed to close unless there is a severe outbreak of the virus.
Hopewell City Public Schools, which opened for year-round school in late July, suddenly closed on Aug. 20th due to “critical staffing shortages,” because of COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The system reopened the following Monday, the same day as Chesterfield’s first day of school.
The delta variant, currently the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, drove daily case counts, hospitalizations and surging deaths during the summer months. The delta strain is infecting unvaccinated adults and children at high rates.
Ahead of the school year, the Chesterfield School Board unanimously approved universal masking for both students, staff and visitors. The school system is not requiring staff or eligible students to be vaccinated at this time, however, school officials are strongly encouraging it.