Chesterfield County Public Schools surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases among students

“Most of the outbreaks that we are seeing in schools are small, usually limited in size to 2 to 4 individuals,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a statement Wednesday. “We've seen some larger outbreaks on school sports teams.”

Meadowbrook High’s outbreak of five cases is resolving, with no new cases forming. Outbreaks in progress for Chesterfield include: three separate outbreaks of 12, 5 and less than 5 cases respectively for Thomas Dale High, an outbreak of 7 cases at Cosby High, an outbreak of 5 cases at Woolridge Elementary and outbreaks of less than five at both Lloyd C. Bird High and Jacobs Road Elementary.

The Chesterfield Health District’s epidemiology team works closely with its school systems (Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights and Powhatan County) in addressing cases, contact tracing assistance, isolation, quarantines and provides advice for transmission mitigation strategies, Samuel said in a statement.

“We've noticed the number of active cases and the number of students quarantined slowly decline over time in most school settings, which indicates that mitigation protocols are gaining traction,” Samuel said.