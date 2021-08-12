Chesterfield County School Board approves transgender policy, but it wasn't unanimous

Two weeks shy of students returning to the classroom, the Chesterfield County School Board approved new state guidelines which provide increased protections for transgender students.

The vote was not unanimous. School Board Vice-Chair Ann Coker abstained, saying she was not comfortable with aspects of the Virginia Department of Education model policy that school systems must approve before the start of school.

“I completely support transgender rights to inclusion and their rights to assert their gender identity,” Coker said during Tuesday’s School Board meeting. “But there are two fundamental principles in the state-driven policy that give me pause.”

Coker said she took issue with there not being enough parent involvement with the policy, nor does it give teachers flexibility from a moral obligation standpoint.

In an email Thursday afternoon Coker said, "with our staff and teachers, I fully expect that they show respect and kindness to all students, but I would have liked the policy to allow for more protection for their moral beliefs."