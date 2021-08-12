Chesterfield County School Board approves transgender policy, but it wasn't unanimous

Two weeks shy of students returning to the classroom, the Chesterfield County School Board approved new state guidelines which provide increased protections for transgender students.
The vote was not unanimous. School Board Vice-Chair Ann Coker abstained, saying she was not comfortable with aspects of the Virginia Department of Education model policy that school systems must approve before the start of school.
“I completely support transgender rights to inclusion and their rights to assert their gender identity,” Coker said during Tuesday’s School Board meeting. “But there are two fundamental principles in the state-driven policy that give me pause.”
Coker said she took issue with there not being enough parent involvement with the policy, nor does it give teachers flexibility from a moral obligation standpoint.
In an email Thursday afternoon Coker said, "with our staff and teachers, I fully expect that they show respect and kindness to all students, but I would have liked the policy to allow for more protection for their moral beliefs."
According to the model policy, if a student does not want to share with their parents their gender identity, the school system should respect the student’s request and work with the student to help them share the information with their parents when feel it is the time to do so.
“If a student is not ready or able to safely share with their family about their gender identity, this should be respected. There are no regulations requiring school staff to notify a parent or guardian of a student’s request to affirm their gender identity,” the VDOE guidelines state.
Coker said in an email Thursday, "the policy does not do everything possible to keep parents in the know regarding decisions their student is making at school."
The VDOE, at the direction of General Assembly legislation passed in 2020, created model guidelines that are inclusive of transgender and nonbinary students. Finalized in March, the policy allows students to use gender pronouns and a name that reflects their gender identity and use school bathrooms, changing facilities and locker rooms that conform to their gender identity. Students may also wear clothes that align with their gender expression or gender identity.
Two faith-based lawsuits were filed shortly after the guidelines were introduced in March. However, after the two lawsuits merged, a Lynchburg judge dismissed the case last month. The lawsuits claimed the model policy violated First Amendment rights of free speech and religion of its supports and others.
In lieu of the policy, Coker asked the school system if increased privacy for all students in both locker rooms and bathrooms is being considered.
Chief Operations Officer Josh Davis said the district is exploring adding more partitions to multi-stall bathrooms and privacy screens for locker rooms. However, because of sprinklers, an 18-inch clearance is required between the top of the partitions and the ceiling.
Nothing has been finalized at this time, according to a schools spokesman.
In December, the school board received a presentation on fostering a more welcoming environment for students who request a name or pronoun change. All school counselors had a mandatory training in November to learn how to further support their LGBTQ students. School faculty are also required to take similar trainings.
A feature became available on online systems in November to allow for students to change their names and pronouns. By doing so, the change would be reflected on all online platforms Chesterfield Schools use including Google and Canvas, an instructional application.