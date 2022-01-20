Chesterfield County School Board votes 3-2 to uphold mask mandate, asks for more guidance from Youngkin

Some comments not only asked for masks to be gone but for contract tracing as well, with one parent calling it “a farce.” Other parents asked for the option for their children to go virtual if the masks were made optional.

“I would prefer to keep the mask optional for students,” Matoaca resident Jennifer Schoemmell wrote in. “It has been proven that fabric masks do little to reduce the spread of unless the school is going to provide KN95 masks, what are we really accomplishing? I am still getting daily notifications about positives, so obviously the masks are not effective.”

A Midlothian parent wrote that they would be “happy” to provide proof of their child’s COVID vaccination status in exchange for them to no longer having to wear a mask.

Clover Hill resident Cassie Fiscus, who wrote in in support of keeping the mandate said: “I urge you to think of the medically fragile students, the families with elderly family members at home, or the mom with a new baby who cannot be vaccinated. The vulnerable population needs our help.”

Many of the pro-mask comments noted the district’s record-level COVID-19 cases among students and staff in recent weeks.