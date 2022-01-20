Chesterfield County School Board votes 3-2 to uphold mask mandate, asks for more guidance from Youngkin

Five months after voting in unison for students to return to the classroom with a mask, the Chesterfield County School Board upheld its mask mandate in a divided vote Thursday afternoon. The move puts the board at odds with an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at least temporarily.
In a 3-2 vote, the board voted to uphold its mask mandate for now. Some school board members said they want more guidance from Youngkin and the new Superintendent of Instruction before allowing parents to decide whether to send their children to school with a mask.
Vice Chair Dot Heffron voted against Thursday's motion to rescind the mask mandate, saying she wants the decision about masks to be a board decision, not one solely based on the Superintendent of Instruction. Heffron supports upholding the mask mandate.
Youngkin's executive order calls for parents to decide whether their children will wear a mask in school. The order, set to take effect Monday, does not apply to buses however, as there is a federal order that masks must be worn on public transportation.
During the August vote, board members Debbie Bailey, Ann Coker and Ryan Harter all expressed their disappointment in having to vote for masks. In December, Harter, who was chair at the time, wrote in an email to a Chesterfield parent that masks would be gone once the Governor’s Mansion changed hands.
“I have spoken with a few members of the Governor’s transition team in regards to masking. We stand ready to change when the Governor takes office and action,” Harter, who did not respond for a request for comment, wrote in an email on Dec. 4.
All school board members wore masks during Thursday's meeting.
In the nearby school districts of Henrico County and Richmond, mask mandates are being upheld. In Hanover County, the school board is slated to meet on Monday to discuss masks.
A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Youngkin, asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to declare the governor's executive order void as they say it is in direct conflict with a 2021 state law, which requires schools to adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
A total of 2,345 public comments were submitted ahead of the Chesterfield meeting, according to the school board clerk.
While a public comment period was not scheduled during the meeting itself, community members were welcome to attend and were encouraged but not required to wear a mask.
Brooke Pega, a Dale district resident, parent and teacher, wrote that without masks students will have to quarantine more frequently and potentially for a longer period of time. Pega said that schools need more COVID supplies, including KN95 masks, plastic screens. And HVAC systems, especially in older schools, need to continue to be improved.
Some comments not only asked for masks to be gone but for contract tracing as well, with one parent calling it “a farce.” Other parents asked for the option for their children to go virtual if the masks were made optional.
“I would prefer to keep the mask optional for students,” Matoaca resident Jennifer Schoemmell wrote in. “It has been proven that fabric masks do little to reduce the spread of unless the school is going to provide KN95 masks, what are we really accomplishing? I am still getting daily notifications about positives, so obviously the masks are not effective.”
A Midlothian parent wrote that they would be “happy” to provide proof of their child’s COVID vaccination status in exchange for them to no longer having to wear a mask.
Clover Hill resident Cassie Fiscus, who wrote in in support of keeping the mandate said: “I urge you to think of the medically fragile students, the families with elderly family members at home, or the mom with a new baby who cannot be vaccinated. The vulnerable population needs our help.”
Many of the pro-mask comments noted the district’s record-level COVID-19 cases among students and staff in recent weeks.
As of Thursday afternoon, the district COVID dashboard reported 1,113 cases among students and staff for the past seven days. Of the 1,113 cases, 957 were students and 156 were staff members, a slight dip from Wednesday’s seven-day numbers. On Tuesday alone this week, the district recorded 335 cases, 299 of which were infected students. On Jan. 11, the district recorded 388 cases, the highest for the month so far.
In response to Youngkin’s executive order, the Chesterfield County NAACP branch issued a statement on Jan. 17 in support of upholding the mask mandate, saying the impending order “flatly denies science.”
“While Governor Youngkin may be appeasing ‘parent-choice’ and anti-mask proponents, he is willfully ignoring what impact this move will inevitably have on the most vulnerable humans in our schools,” NAACP Chair Katherine Poindexter said in a statement.
Poindexter said the chapter anticipates vocal opposition, “if not a possible strike,” by Chesterfield teachers if the mask mandate was reversed.
Christine Melendez, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, asked for the school system to uphold the mask mandate.
“On one day in early January 2022, CCPS had 588 instructional absences. This was with indoor mask wearing. The education workers who are the heart, soul, and backbone of this school division are being stretched thin by staff absences. They’re doing everything they can to provide the world-class education Chesterfield County is known for. An end to indoor mask wearing would jeopardize the ability of the county to continue offering effective, student-centered in-person learning,” Melendez wrote in public comment.