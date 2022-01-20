Chesterfield County School Board votes 3-2 to uphold mask mandate until Youngkin administration provides more details

During the August vote, board members Debbie Bailey, Ann Coker and Ryan Harter all expressed their disappointment that they were voting for masks.

But on Thursday, Board Chair Coker and Bailey were in agreement that while they support parent choice, before making a decision they want more guidance from state officials. Harter, on the other hand, wanted to adhere to the executive order immediately.

In December, Harter, who was board chairman at the time, wrote in an email to a Chesterfield parent saying masks would be gone once the Governor’s Mansion changed hands.

“I have spoken with a few members of the Governor’s transition team in regards to masking. We stand ready to change when the Governor takes office and action,” Harter, who did not respond for a request for comment, wrote in an email on Dec. 4.

Harter, who voted against upholding the mandate, said during Thursday’s meeting that, “after this executive order takes effect, masking is no longer a practicable strategy.