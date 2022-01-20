Chesterfield County School Board votes 3-2 to uphold mask mandate until Youngkin administration provides more details

Five months after voting in unison for students to return to the classroom with a mask, the Chesterfield County School Board upheld its mask mandate in a divided vote Thursday afternoon. The move puts the board at odds, at least temporarily, with an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin leaving the decision of masks to parents.
In a 3-2 vote, the board decided to uphold its mask mandate for now. Three out of the five said they support the governor's order, but only Ryan Harter was willing to make masks optional before receiving more guidance on how to do so safely from the Youngkin administration and the new Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Vice Chair Dot Heffron was the second dissenting vote alongside Harter, but for a different reason: She said she was opposed to the caveat asking for guidance from the state. Heffron supports upholding the mask mandate, as does board member Kathryn Haines.
“I want to be clear that I believe that any changes that we make to our mask guidance should be driven by our board. This is not a decision that should be based on the Superintendent of Instruction for the state of Virginia. We absolutely need to maintain our mask policy the way it is,” Heffron said Thursday.
Youngkin's executive order calls for parents to decide whether their children will wear a mask in school. The order, set to take effect Monday, would not apply to buses because a federal order requires masks on public transportation.
But come Monday, Chesterfield, Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools will not be following the governor's order. And Northern Virginia’s five largest school districts – in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria – all say they will continue requiring masks.
In another challenge to the executive order, a group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Youngkin, asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to declare the order void because it is in direct conflict with a 2021 state law, which requires schools to adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
Haines, one of the Chesterfield board members who voted to uphold the mask mandate, said the board shouldn't take another vote until the Virginia Department of Health weighs in. Haines also said the executive order conflicts with the 2021 state law.
“According to our local public health director, Dr. [Alexander] Samuel, whom I spoke with this morning, VDH has not yet provided guidance to local school districts on how to resolve this obvious conflict.”
In comments before the vote, Haines read a portion of a statement from the School Health Advisory Board(SHAB), which was signed by 16 of the its 20 members: “as individual members of the SHAB we strongly urge you to keep the current maximum policy in place and reassess after the current [COVID] surge is over no earlier than February 1, 2022.”
During the August vote, board members Debbie Bailey, Ann Coker and Ryan Harter all expressed their disappointment that they were voting for masks.
But on Thursday, Board Chair Coker and Bailey were in agreement that while they support parent choice, before making a decision they want more guidance from state officials. Harter, on the other hand, wanted to adhere to the executive order immediately.
In December, Harter, who was board chairman at the time, wrote in an email to a Chesterfield parent saying masks would be gone once the Governor’s Mansion changed hands.
“I have spoken with a few members of the Governor’s transition team in regards to masking. We stand ready to change when the Governor takes office and action,” Harter, who did not respond for a request for comment, wrote in an email on Dec. 4.
Harter, who voted against upholding the mandate, said during Thursday’s meeting that, “after this executive order takes effect, masking is no longer a practicable strategy.
“This emergency order was directed to parents. It gives parents the right to choose what is best for the child. As thousands of kids come back possibly with no mask on Monday, what are we going to do? How is staff going to confront that? Are we going to ask our staff to confront parents, if they choose to have their child wear a mask or not wear a mask? I can tell you that the majority of educators, they're dreading this and they're looking for direction.”
Coker said she wants to comply with the executive order, but not until more of the unknowns are known. She asked the Youngkin administration to provide appropriate guidance about COVID mitigation strategies, contract tracing, quarantine guidelines and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements.
“I want nothing more than for parents to be able to make the choice for their child to wear a mask in school, for students to return to a normal school day that allows for face-to-face interaction with their fellow students and teachers. Children do better without masks,” Coker said Thursday.
Bailey said, “I believe the risk of COVID-19 to children does not justify the universal masking in school. I believe parents, children and teachers should be permitted to make informed decisions based on their own values and risk tolerance and choose to mask or not.”
Bailey encouraged families to have “serious conversations” with their children about their expectations for mask wearing. But before a decision is made, Bailey wants more information from Youngkin because a rush decision could result in walking back promises.
“Parents, you have a choice. You will have a choice. It's just the timeline is just a little aggressive for me to get it right,” Bailey said. “As far as I’m concerned, the only reason why we’re waiting is because operationally they have not told us how to proceed.”
A total of 2,345 public comments were submitted ahead of the Chesterfield meeting, according to the school board clerk.
While a public comment period was not scheduled during the meeting itself, community members were welcome to attend and were encouraged but not required to wear a mask. All school board members wore masks during Thursday's meeting.
Brooke Pega, a Dale district resident, parent and teacher, wrote that without masks, students will have to quarantine more frequently and potentially for a longer period of time. Pega said that schools need more COVID supplies, including KN95 masks, plastic screens. And HVAC systems, especially in older schools, need to continue to be improved.
Some comments not only asked for masks to be gone but for contract tracing to be abandoned as well, with one parent calling it “a farce.” Other parents asked for the option for their children to go virtual if the masks were made optional.
“I would prefer to keep the mask optional for students,” Matoaca resident Jennifer Schoemmell wrote in. “It has been proven that fabric masks do little to reduce the spread unless the school is going to provide KN95 masks, what are we really accomplishing? I am still getting daily notifications about positives, so obviously the masks are not effective.”
A Midlothian parent wrote that they would be “happy” to provide proof of their child’s COVID vaccination status in exchange for them to no longer having to wear a mask.
Clover Hill resident Cassie Fiscus, who wrote in in support of keeping the mandate said: “I urge you to think of the medically fragile students, the families with elderly family members at home, or the mom with a new baby who cannot be vaccinated. The vulnerable population needs our help.”
Many of the pro-mask comments noted the district’s record-level COVID-19 cases among students and staff in recent weeks.
As of Thursday afternoon, the district COVID dashboard reported 1,113 cases among students and staff for the past seven days. Of the 1,113 cases, 957 were students and 156 were staff members, a slight dip from Wednesday’s seven-day numbers. On Tuesday alone this week, the district recorded 335 cases, 299 of which were infected students. On Jan. 11, the district recorded 388 cases, the highest for the month so far.
In response to Youngkin’s executive order, the Chesterfield County NAACP branch issued a statement on Jan. 17 in support of upholding the mask mandate, saying the impending order “flatly denies science.”
“While Governor Youngkin may be appeasing ‘parent-choice’ and anti-mask proponents, he is willfully ignoring what impact this move will inevitably have on the most vulnerable humans in our schools,” NAACP Chair Katherine Poindexter said in a statement.
Poindexter said the chapter anticipates vocal opposition, “if not a possible strike,” by Chesterfield teachers if the mask mandate was reversed.
Christine Melendez, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, asked for the school system to uphold the mask mandate.
“On one day in early January 2022, CCPS had 588 instructional absences. This was with indoor mask wearing. The education workers who are the heart, soul, and backbone of this school division are being stretched thin by staff absences. They’re doing everything they can to provide the world-class education Chesterfield County is known for. An end to indoor mask wearing would jeopardize the ability of the county to continue offering effective, student-centered in-person learning,” Melendez wrote in public comment.