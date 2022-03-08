Chesterfield County school officials are encouraging elementary schools to expand recess for the 2022-2023 academic year

As Chesterfield County Public Schools prepare schedules for the upcoming year, school officials are encouraging elementary schools specifically to modify daily recess from a singular 30-minute period to two, either 15 or 20 minute blocks.

Currently, 17 out of 40 Chesterfield elementary schools have multiple recess times for at least one or more grade levels. The additional recess times are between 15 to 20 minutes per block, according to a school system presentation during Tuesday’s School Board work session.

The 17 elementary schools are: Bon Air, Chalkley, Clover Hill, Curtis, Ecoff, Falling Creek, O.B. Gates, Greenfield, Harrowgate, Jacobs Road, Matoaca, Providence, Robious, Elizabeth Scott, Swift Creek, C.C. Wells and Woolridge, according to a schools spokesman.

According to a state law passed in the 2018 General Assembly session, recess for elementary schools is counted as instructional time.

“Sometimes recess can be pitted against instructional time, like ‘we can’t do recess because we have a certain number minutes of math, language arts and science,’ but there is enough time to do more recess and still have enough instructional time,” Mary Dunne Stewart, a Chesterfield County parent and president and CEO of Greater Richmond Fit4Kids, said in an interview.

“Recess should be seen as something that bolsters and supports instructional time, not takes away from it.”

Recess, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, improves a child’s attention, concentration and memory as well as reduces disruptive behavior in the classroom. Recess also allows for students to improve their social and emotional development, as recess teaches students to share and negotiate, according to the CDC.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, in a 2013 policy statement said, “recess is a necessary break in the day for optimizing a child’s social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development.”

In the course of the pandemic, pediatric providers across Virginia reported a 93% decline in a child’s daily minutes of physical exercise, according to a December 2020 survey conducted by the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

School Board member Kathryn Haines said during Tuesday’s work session that before COVID began, Robious Elementary School had began increasing recess for all K-5 students.

“I’d love to find out how they did it and share those best practices,” Haines said.

Chesterfield school officials gave a similar presentation regarding expanding recess in August. Two months prior, in June, the School Health Advisory Board recommended for the school district to look into potentially expanding daily recess.

Despite Tuesday’s similar presentation, Justine Blincoe, policy director for Greater Richmond Fit4Kids, is glad to see the conversation is back. However, she had hoped for the school system to make a stronger push to extend recess from a total of 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

Because of the pandemic, students have been more sedentary, as well as have experienced more trauma, Blincoe said, adding that unstructured physical activity such as recess can assist in counterbalancing the past few years.

Recess is more than just going outside and running around for 30 minutes, said Misti Mueller, a former Chesterfield County middle school health and physical education teacher who is now an assistant professor in Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Education. It’s a time for children to play with their peers and laugh in a positive environment and enhance their mental well being, she said.

“I think the biggest takeaway message is we’ve got to educate the whole child and that is through the physical as well as the mental, the emotional, the social [being], and part of that includes trying to play. And recess is that perfect time to offer that opportunity to play,” Mueller said.

Chesterfield school officials are also encouraging increasing outdoor learning whenever possible; having planned brain and movement breaks during class time; and designated wellness days such as Wellness Wednesday’s, where students and staff wear movement gear and participate in fitness and health activities.