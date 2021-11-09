Chesterfield County Schools has hired 54 new bus drivers since August, more are needed

Between Oct. 4 and Monday, 174 candidates had entered into training, the presentation states.

For Tuesday’s work session, where an update about bus driver recruitment was presented, the School Board did not meet in the police department’s public meeting room. Instead, the board met in the district’s Central Office Board Room, a location where the board didn't provide its usual live video of the meeting.

According to a schools spokesman, culinary arts students made dinner for the School Board Tuesday night and needed time and space to set up the meal in the main meeting room. The new location was announced last week.

During the evening meeting, back at the police department, the School Board approved a resolution stating “bus drivers are heroes.”

“School bus drivers do much more than simply drive a bus. Our drivers act as teacher, disciplinarian, and – most importantly – friend to tens of thousands of students each and every day,” the resolution states.

Tuesday’s resolution comes approximately two months after residents and bus drivers called out the school system for failing to disclose a bus driver had died early in the school year. Dawn Marie Harris, who drove Chesterfield buses for 19 years, died Sept. 5 from COVID-19 complications.