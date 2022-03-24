Chesterfield County Schools no longer has bus driver vacancies

After starting off the school year with a bus driver deficit that caused extra routes for drivers, bus delays and traffic nightmares for parents picking up and dropping off students, Chesterfield County Public Schools announced Thursday morning that the division is fully staffed with bus drivers.

The zero vacancies come roughly seven months after the district opened for the 2021-2022 academic year in need of 100 bus drivers. Around the time the school year began, Schools Chief Merv Daugherty urged parents to drive their children to school and encouraged "everyone" to apply to become a bus driver. Chesterfield County, with more than 62,000 students, is among the largest school districts in the state.

Chesterfield's transportation woes are practically a yearly occurrence. In 2018, the district faced 55 driver vacancies before facing similar shortages the following year. In the fall of 2020 as the district worked to get children back in schools amid the pandemic, school officials asked for parents help with transportation.

“The school system has hired more than 100 new drivers since the beginning of the school year, which means that 499 school bus drivers are now transporting Chesterfield County students to and from school,” according to a school system news release.

A week after the district opened in August, Daugherty announced a $3-an-hour boost to drive pay and $3,000 in bonuses to attract more candidates to the district.

The increased pay bumped bus drivers' salaries to over $20 an hour, at $20.21, with the bonuses being spread over the year.

In a video message Thursday, Daugherty thanked county bus drivers, the transportation department, parents, teachers school leaders and county leaders for all their help these past few months.

“We’re better together,” Daugherty said. “We can solve anything as long as we talk about it, we look at the problem, and we come together for a solution.”