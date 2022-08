The Chesterfield school board has extended the contract of Superintendent Merv Daugherty.

The board voted Monday to a new term starting in September and ending on June 30, 2026.

He will keep the same salary of $253,720 a year and add $1,200 a month for a vehicle to be used for school business.

Daugherty started in November 2018. The board extended his contract in November 2020.