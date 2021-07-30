Chesterfield Education Foundation awards nearly $74,000 in grants to teachers for field trips, nature projects and social and emotional learning

Next spring, after learning about World War II and the Holocaust, the entire seventh grade at Providence Middle School in Chesterfield County will visit the Virginia Holocaust Museum.
“I think it’s incredible we have this in our backyard. It’s literally 10 miles from the school and many students haven’t been there,” said Michelle Sears, a seventh-grade American History teacher at Providence Middle School.
Sears, along with 19 other Chesterfield County Public School educators, received an MCD Classroom Innovation grant from the Chesterfield Education Foundation to fund either field trips, nature projects or projects rooted in social and emotional learning.
An annual program, the grants “are designed to encourage educators to think 'outside the box' when considering how to deliver academic content and life skills to students in grades K-12,” according to a Chesterfield Education Foundation news release.
“Ultimately, I believe it is important for students to understand what the Holocaust was and the impact it had and the impact it continues to have,” Sears said in an interview. “It is important for students to make the connections between racism and all its forms and devastating consequences if left unchecked.”
During her lessons, students read Anne Frank’s diary, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” which Frank wrote as she was hiding from the Nazis as a child. They'll also take a virtual tour of the Anne Frank House located in Amsterdam, create a timeline of the Holocaust and more.
“I don’t know how you can even teach World War II without going into the Holocaust, but glossing over it would be an injustice,” Sears said.
The Chesterfield Education Foundation, an education nonprofit, has awarded nearly $500,000 to Chesterfield teachers and staff over the last two decades. Twenty teachers’ proposals, out of nearly 40 applications, were chosen for this upcoming academic year, totaling about $74,000, according to the grant recipients spreadsheet.
Sears received $1,100 for her field trip to the Virginia Holocaust Museum.
This year’s funding of the MCD Classroom Innovation grant program ranges from $532 to a maximum of $5,000 per project.
The MCD Classroom Innovation grant program was initially funded by an anonymous donor whose sons had attended Chesterfield County Public Schools. "MCD" stands for the first-name initials of each of the three children.
This year the foundation received a $20,000 grant from Dupont Spruance, a manufacturing company, to increase the programs reach in the county schools, allowing the foundation to provide more awards for the next school year.
Other grants include $4,800 to Ecoff Elementary where an indoor sensory path called “Tribe Trail,” is set to be created to provide social and emotional supports, as kindergarten through fifth-graders will be guided through a series of meditations and movement.
Two additional grants were awarded to Providence Middle, including $5,000 to construct a greenhouse on school grounds and $532 to empower English-language learners through the purchase of multicultural and ethnic contemporary novels which will be used to teach students about the study of interpersonal conflict, problem-solving and character analysis.
Some remaining projects include an afterschool coding program for female students only, purchasing broadcasting equipment for Meadowbrook High School’s daily television broadcast, studying soft corals through saltwater aquarium tanks, and various programs incorporating robotics.