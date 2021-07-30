Chesterfield Education Foundation awards nearly $74,000 in grants to teachers for field trips, nature projects and social and emotional learning

Next spring, after learning about World War II and the Holocaust, the entire seventh grade at Providence Middle School in Chesterfield County will visit the Virginia Holocaust Museum.

“I think it’s incredible we have this in our backyard. It’s literally 10 miles from the school and many students haven’t been there,” said Michelle Sears, a seventh-grade American History teacher at Providence Middle School.

Sears, along with 19 other Chesterfield County Public School educators, received an MCD Classroom Innovation grant from the Chesterfield Education Foundation to fund either field trips, nature projects or projects rooted in social and emotional learning.

An annual program, the grants “are designed to encourage educators to think 'outside the box' when considering how to deliver academic content and life skills to students in grades K-12,” according to a Chesterfield Education Foundation news release.

“Ultimately, I believe it is important for students to understand what the Holocaust was and the impact it had and the impact it continues to have,” Sears said in an interview. “It is important for students to make the connections between racism and all its forms and devastating consequences if left unchecked.”