Chesterfield hasn't tracked COVID cases in schools since February. Some parents are concerned

The Virginia Department of Health has deemed knowing the level of COVID-19 spread within K-12 schools as critical to preventing transmission, but parents in Chesterfield County haven’t known whether there are cases inside of their children’s schools since February because the district no longer tracks them.

“If the school knows a kid is out because of COVID, and they’re not sharing that information with kids they would know were around that kid, I don’t understand how that is a safe environment for students,” said Taylor Reese, a father of two children in Chesterfield schools. “There’s a lack of information because they’re not sharing it. It doesn’t mean they don’t know it.”

Chesterfield Public Schools made the decision to stop tracking cases after the VDH announced there were too many cases statewide to trace each one and were instead shifting focus to monitoring outbreaks.

Two weeks later, the school system took down the COVID-19 dashboard that showed the number and location of cases and how many students and staff were absent or quarantining due to COVID-related illness. It also stopped alerting families about infections.

In a statement, CCPS spokesperson Shawn Smith said the dashboard was directly linked to contact tracing and “with contact tracing suspended, this process is no longer valid.”

“Chesterfield County Public Schools continues to follow guidance from our partners at the Virginia Department of Health, the Chesterfield Health District and the Virginia Department of Education, and guidance for students and staff remains on the division website in the event they are impacted by COVID-19,” Smith said.

Smith didn’t answer questions about how the district is able to communicate information about COVID exposures to students, staff and families without tracking infections.

But VDH guidance includes notifying parents if their child was exposed, and Reese said that when his daughter was told in January that she was, he found out from her instead of the school.

Richmond Public Schools continues to report daily COVID cases with date and location through Google Docs. Henrico County Public Schools publishes the same information plus the number of outbreaks for the week on its site. Hanover County’s school system posts the cumulative number of COVID cases per school on a weekly basis.

Any figures previously shared about cases within CCPS for 2022 are no longer publicly available, but more than half of the county’s total cases among the 0-to-19 age group — 10,142 — were reported in the past six months, according to VDH data. That age group accounts for more than a quarter of infections the county reported in that time frame.

Chesterfield’s school district doesn’t report outbreaks on its site either, leading administrators to send parents to the VDH’s dashboard.

As of Friday’s weekly update, there were more than 40 outbreaks in Chesterfield’s K-12 schools pending closure that were reported to the health department this year — with at least 280 cases tied to them. Two are in progress at Evergreen Elementary School and Thomas Dale High School.

But the dashboard can be delayed. In a letter shared recently with Evergreen parents from the Chesterfield Health District — which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan and Colonial Heights — health officials said they were aware of 36 infections among students and 17 among staff.

The dashboard shows 36 total. It’s unclear if that number includes staff.

Determining whether the number of cases tied to an outbreak in schools is considered high is based on the total school or group population size, said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel.

For example, 33 students in a fifth-grade population of 100 would be a 33% positivity rate versus 33 students spread across a school of 1,000 students.

The school district did not respond to questions about how many students or staff have been absent due to illness or needing to isolate since January. The school system also doesn’t track COVID vaccination numbers among students and staff since the vaccine is not required.

VDH data shows that in Chesterfield, less than 40% of 5- to 11-year-olds were fully vaccinated as of Friday. The 12-to-15 age group was about 68%, which is slightly higher than the statewide average. It’s unclear what the oversight for school districts to enforce the health department’s guidance looks like without knowing cases or vaccination rates.

VDH’s screening testing guidance says to “offer screening testing for teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated at least once per week” regardless of transmission.

The agency’s recommendations, conducted alongside the VDOE, state that “achieving high levels of vaccination and boosters among eligible students, teachers and staff is one of the most critical strategies to help schools safely operate.” But it’s a strategy CCPS is unable to have unless students and staff self-report.

Eligible students who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they have been exposed, but the VDH suggests those who aren’t up to date with their vaccine shots should quarantine at home for at least five days while wearing a mask on days 6 to 10 — except at lunchtime. Masks in K-12 schools are optional statewide.

Smith, Chesterfield schools’ spokesperson, did not respond to questions about whether teachers are advised about students who are meant to be quarantining or whether it’s accurate to say parents won’t know if their child is sitting next to an unvaccinated student with COVID who should be at home, per the VDH.

This has been a concern for parents who have kids with disabilities who are at high risk of severe illness if they were to get sick.

Dr. Suzanne Lavoie, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said schools are doing what they can, but acknowledged that it’s difficult for a parent to gauge risk with limited information.

While she assured that using mitigation strategies such as masking and getting vaccinated — if eligible — can lower a child’s risk of getting sick, she also noted that much remains unknown about the long-term consequences of contracting the virus.

In the past few months, she’s had a “few” cases of teenagers and young adults with inflammatory illnesses and high fevers who had COVID in January.

“My assumption is that this is some sort of longer variant of side effects of COVID,” she said. “But it’s difficult to prove that just as much as it is difficult to prove that it’s not.”

Mary Beth Cox, a public health professional who has lived in Chesterfield for 12 years and has two kids in the school system, used to post almost daily updates of the dashboard into a local Facebook group until it was discontinued.

Cox felt the decision happened too soon and “stopped all of the things that were put in place to help protect children.” She said she remains frustrated at the sentiment that she’s encountered that COVID is “no big deal” or “you won’t get that sick.” The weekly family newsletter also doesn’t mention COVID anymore, she added.

“I just want some type of return to transparency. Like why do I have to go to VDH and dig through pages of data to find out that there are outbreaks in my backyard?” Cox said. “Why ... I just want the school to take responsibility for doing what they’re supposed to do and sharing the truth with parents.”