Chesterfield Health District has given out nearly 24,000 COVID-19 shots; officials want more

“Our citizens have endured over 17,000 positive cases and 190 deaths. … They do not need to see an inmate in our well safeguarded facility get in line in front of them,” the letter states.

Holland said the supervisors want the vaccine rollout to be fair and equitable.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine distribution coordinator, said in an interview last week that correctional facilities and homeless shelters, second in line for vaccines in 1B, skew toward nonwhite populations in low-income areas.

“We know that those minority communities are disproportionately represented,” Avula said. “The logical and ethical framework that was used to build the tiering absolutely considered that. … In most communities, they’re kind of blending [people in phase two]. There’s not enough.

“But the fact of the matter is that we don’t have enough vaccines to go around, and we need to get really clear on who actually is at higher risk and that is the elderly. So my hope is that as people start to understand the limits on vaccines that are coming into our community, that we would all just say, ‘OK, we’ve got to prioritize the people that we know are most likely to get hospitalized and most likely to die and let them go to the front of the line.”