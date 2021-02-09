Chesterfield middle and high school students heading back March 9

“What are we doing as a county to ensure that schools have everything they need to make these spaces actually work?”

Christy Weaver, a second-grade teacher in Chesterfield, whose daughter is a seventh-grader at Bailey Bridge Middle, asked for the School Board to vote in favor of having middle and high schoolers to return to school and to let students participate in sports.

“I am extremely happy to be back in the classrooms with my students. The connections I can make with them and the relationships I can build are huge. I am now wishing that for my seventh-grade daughter,” Weaver said.

On the employee vaccine front, Daugherty wrote that by March 5, “current plans indicate that all interested PK-12 school-based staff members and bus drivers will have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In January, the district’s employee rollout was delayed after only receiving 750 doses instead of an anticipated 4,000 in its first week.

However, if all interested employees do not receive their second vaccine by March 5, Daugherty, during Tuesday’s meeting, said he will not suggest that middle and high schoolers return March 9.