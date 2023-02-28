A middle school in Chesterfield County canceled a guest speaker event featuring a former white supremacist following community backlash.

Manchester Middle School had scheduled the event for Friday and sent out a parent permission slip late last week.

The presentation, offered through the Virginia Holocaust Museum, would have featured Shannon Foley-Martinez, a former neo-Nazi skinhead. She left the white supremacist movement about 25 years ago, and has since worked to help others remove themselves from far right groups and white supremacy groups.

“Foley-Martinez, a former violent white supremacist, has two decades of experience in developing community resource platforms aimed at inoculating individuals against violence-based lifestyles and ideologies,” the permission form read.

Some parents and community members criticized the choice of the school, which has a majority-Black student population. Enrollment is 43% Black, 30% Hispanic and 20% white, according to state data.

A Chesterfield County Public Schools spokesman did not answer questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch regarding the planned presentation.

On Monday, Manchester Middle sent an email to families to announce that school administration canceled the presentation. The email said the school division’s central office leadership approved the speaker.

“As mentioned, she was a former white supremacist who tells her story ‘From Hate to Hope,’” the email read in part.

“We believed that the first hand account of how these organizations function would have brought awareness to our students that could have benefited them as they mature and are confronted with these organizations/individuals in society," the message said.

"After careful consideration of some feedback that we have received, we have determined that it is not in our best interest at this time to provide this guest speakers session to our students and will not be inviting Ms. Martinez in to speak with our students.”

