Chesterfield officials announce two new middle schools to be paid off with $130 million in bonds

Chesterfield County officials on Wednesday announced a new Falling Creek Middle School and a brand new middle school to be located along the western U.S. Route 360 Hull Street corridor, facilities that are to welcome students for the 2024-25 school year.

The two schools are estimated to cost about $65 million each, with the county planning to pay off the expenses with bonds.

One of the schools would be built on county-owned property in Upper Magnolia Green and would relieve capacity issues at Tomahawk Creek Middle School while replacing Falling Creek Middle. The school also would bring a larger and more modern building to the area.

“I'm just thrilled, thrilled about this project for our students and our families in that community,” School Board member Debbie Bailey said Wednesday night during a work session with school and county officials.

Bailey, who represents the Dale District, added: “Now is the right time to replace Falling Creek Middle School, to give those students and those families their 21st-century building, and to give them the space and to get out of the trailers."