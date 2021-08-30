Chesterfield officials boost hourly rate, offer $3k in bonuses to lure bus drivers as transportation woes persist

Chesterfield officials announced a $3-an-hour boost to bus driver pay and $3,000 in bonuses to lure more candidates as the short-staffed system grapples with persistent delays.

Drivers now will make just over $20 hourly, which combined with the bonuses -- spread over the year -- should bump up annual earnings by $7,500, said Superintendent Merv Daugherty.

"We believe this is the strongest salary in the region," he said at a press conference of Chesterfield school and county officials Monday morning at the system's technical center on Hull Street.

Chesterfield marked its first week of school last week with buses running late and parents stuck in traffic in school drop-off and pick-up lines. Ahead of the school year, the district asked parents to help staunch the impact of the bus driver shortage by driving their children to school, prompting long lines that compounded difficulties.

Two weeks ago the district announced they needed roughly 100 bus drivers. The shortage is a national and regional problem.