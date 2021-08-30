Chesterfield officials boost hourly rate, offer $3k in bonuses to lure bus drivers as transportation woes persist

Chesterfield officials announced a $3-an-hour boost to bus driver pay and $3,000 in bonuses to lure more candidates as the short-staffed system grapples with persistent delays.
Drivers now will make just over $20 hourly, which combined with the bonuses -- spread over the year -- should bump up annual earnings by $7,500, said Superintendent Merv Daugherty.
"We believe this is the strongest salary in the region," he said at a press conference of Chesterfield school and county officials Monday morning at the system's technical center on Hull Street.
Chesterfield marked its first week of school last week with buses running late and parents stuck in traffic in school drop-off and pick-up lines. Ahead of the school year, the district asked parents to help staunch the impact of the bus driver shortage by driving their children to school, prompting long lines that compounded difficulties.
Two weeks ago the district announced they needed roughly 100 bus drivers. The shortage is a national and regional problem.
Richmond and Henrico school districts offered up high-paying bonuses starting last week. On Friday, Chesterfield trailed in the region with its new offer of a $500 bonus twice a year in October and April. Drivers may also earn an additional $100 each semester for safe driving and a monthly $50 bonus for perfect attendance.
Facing a triple-digit shortage of 115 bus drivers, Henrico is offering a $1,000 bonus for inexperienced drivers, a $2,000 bonus for new drivers who have a commercial driver’s license, and a $3,000 bonus for those who have the endorsements that allow drivers to drive both school buses and passenger vehicles.
Richmond is offering $1,200 bonus for new drivers and a $2,200 bonus for existing drivers and new drivers who already have a commercial driver’s license. The district is short 20 drivers of its 200-bus fleet.
While Hanover County Public Schools is shy of 34 bus drivers, the district does not provide driver bonuses. Instead, the school system offers pay incentives for drivers who will drive additional routes.
Chesterfield previously paid $17.21 an hour. Richmond pays $16.85 an hour, Hanover, $15.75 and Henrico, $14.91.
The system plans to continue paying a $100 per semester bonus for safe driving and a monthly $50 bonus for perfect attendance. Pay increases will be reflected in drivers' Sept. 30 paycheck, officials said.