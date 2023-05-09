12-03-1961 (cutline): Park free--Ashland's town fathers usually get into the spirit of Christmas by ordering all the parking meters covered. This year there weren't enough cloth bags to go around, so brown paper bags were used. Said Town Clerk John C. Stevenson, when asked about the unusual improvisation: "You think that bothers us? Merry Christmas!" A week's revenue from the meters usually adds up to about $60.