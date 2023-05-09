A student at Matoaca Middle School in Chesterfield County was arrested for possessing marijuana and a loaded gun on school grounds Tuesday morning, police say.
According to a statement from Chesterfield police, school administrators were attempting to search a bag belonging to a 13-year-old male student suspected of having marijuana when the student ran out of the building, pushing a school administrator out of the way as he fled.
The school resource officer on duty apprehended and detained the student, and when his bag was searched, it was discovered that he had a loaded handgun and marijuana in his possession.
Police say no one was injured during the incident.
The student, who was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, assault of a school official and possession of marijuana on school property, is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
10-17-1990 (cutline): The sunny warm autumn weather proved picture perfect for a horseback ride yesterday. Gretchen Arch rode her Tennessee Walker, Shamrock, across the double railroad tracks in Ashland, near Randolph Macon College.
11-07-1965 (cutline): Patrolman R.A. Taylor works overtime for Ashland. The 23-year-old Ashland native receives no compensation for his overtime work. During a three-month period last year Taylor answered 77 rescue squad calls, chalking up about 160 hours of emergency duty.
07-19-1982 (cutline): Dedication ceremonies were held Saturday in Ashland for a park and fountain built in memory of Laura Yancey Jones. Mrs. Jones, who died last fall, had spent much of her life working for the beautification of Ashland. The park and fountain are situated on the front lawn of the Ashland Municipal Building and were financed through private donations.
12-03-1961 (cutline): Park free--Ashland's town fathers usually get into the spirit of Christmas by ordering all the parking meters covered. This year there weren't enough cloth bags to go around, so brown paper bags were used. Said Town Clerk John C. Stevenson, when asked about the unusual improvisation: "You think that bothers us? Merry Christmas!" A week's revenue from the meters usually adds up to about $60.
13 photos of Ashland from The Times-Dispatch archives
Which places do you recognize?
Stuart T. Wagner
Staff photo
Massaki Okada
04-13-1983 (cutline): The 'Messy Mile' along Rt. 54 has developed since interstate highway traffic started.
Bruce Parker
11-26-1971 (cutline): Business is picking up along this strip of U.S. 1 in Ashland.
Staff photo
06-27-1958 (cutline): This is the Town Hall of Ashland, Hanover's largest community.
Staff photo
07-14-1961 (cutline): 'Constitution Oak' at Hughes', Son Watt, stand beneath tree.
Staff photo
04-13-1955 (cutline): Five past mayors of town (Ashland) together during program. H.G. Ellis, N. Priddy, J.E. Ray, J.D. Ludwig, B.P. Loving.
File photo
03-18-1955 (cutline): William Piccolo (left), Floyd Loving adjust sign on Ashland Rescue building.
Staff photo
04-13-1955 (cutline): General view of Ashland anniversary celebration. New town building, dedicated in ceremony, is in background.
Staff photo
Staff photo
04-18-1983 (cutline): In downtown Ashland a pickup truck crosses railroad tracks that run between Center St. and Railroad Ave.
Lindy Keast Rodman
04-18-1983 (cutline): Co-owners of Cross Bros. Grocery in Ashland.