Chesterfield reforms gifted selection process to boost diversity among county's Maggie Walker attendees

The Chesterfield County School Board on Tuesday voted to reform the system's selection process for the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School to boost access and increase diversity.

School officials in June had pledged the demographics of students admitted to the school would mirror those of the public school system by 2025. More than half of the county's students are of color, state data shows. Fewer than 5% of county students picked to attend Maggie Walker in the last five years have been Black and fewer than 5% have been Hispanic.

The new admissions process designed to reach that goal aims to make selection more inclusive for students at schools that historically don't identify gifted students for the program.

During the first phase, the county will select the top students from each individual middle school, with slots allotted in proportion to the size of the schools' eighth grade class. During the second phase, top candidates from the division who were not selected in phase one will be offered admission.

The vote comes amid scrutiny of Chesterfield's gifted programs from the NAACP's Chesterfield branch and as a task force state Secretary of Education Atif Qarni launched this year to research diversifying schools like Maggie Walker bears down.