Chesterfield School Board approves budget as county officials recommend lowering the real estate tax to 92 cents

The Chesterfield County School Board on Tuesday approved a $837.5 million operating budget that aims to continue correcting the years of underpaying teachers and other school system staff including bus drivers and custodians.

The new spending plan, which will now be shipped off to the county, is $9.3 million less than what Chesterfield schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty presented in January. Daugherty’s $846.8 million proposal had a $23.8 million funding gap, which county officials have already hinted they would not be able to pick up themselves. The board’s spending plan has only a $8.5 million gap.

Portions trimmed from the superintendent’s proposal include: a $3 million stipend for hard-to-staff schools, $200,000 less for the new Moseley Elementary School that was going to fund a one-time fee of supplies for the school and roughly $6 million in cuts dealing with infrastructure.

Although the cuts were made, the school system is looking for other funding sources to pay for them.

“The [funding] fight isn’t with the School Board, it’s with the Board of Supervisors,” said Christine Melendez, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, in a recent interview.

Hours before the School Board’s vote on Tuesday, County Administrator Joe Casey announced the real estate tax, which in December lowered from 95 to 93 cents per $100 assessed value, is now being proposed to lower by another penny.

Having real estate assessed values increase between 3.5% and 4% provide adequate funding for schools, parks and public safety, Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris said in a December interview. When the values increase, the county has the green light to look at lowering the real estate tax.

The county kicks off its budget process on Wednesday, with an afternoon work session about capital improvement projects and the upcoming November bond referendum. On March 9, Casey is slated to present the balanced fiscal 2023 budget to the Board of Supervisors, which would be followed by a March 23 public hearing and an anticipated budget vote on April 6. The budget vote is when the Supervisors would approve the new real estate tax of 92 cents per assessed $100 value.

Harris said in an interview earlier this month that while the county would have the ability to look at opportunities to provide further financial resources to the school district, the reality of the county picking up the $23.8 million tab “is not feasible.”

“It's not shocking to me, that they would try to say that they don't have enough money to fund this. But here's the thing. They have enough money to decrease the tax rate by two cents, property assessments go up but they decrease the tax rate by two cents. So there is money in the county and the fact that they continue to keep it away from the public education system is really scary,” Melendez said in an interview ahead of the county’s proposal to lower the real tax rate further.

When discussing the upcoming budget cycle on Tuesday during a news conference at the Professional Learning Center located in the county’s administration building, Casey said, “The FY 23 budget, which again starts July 1, is no different than any budget cycle. But what makes this different is that you are seeing and are going to be seeing probably for the foreseeable future is that with whatever capacities we have, it's the investment into our workforce: counties and schools.”

Casey said, more than ever, the county has been at the table with the school system’s budget process “because it's centered around the workforce, whether it's the teacher scales and having them be competitive and decompressed.”

“We are one family,” Casey said Tuesday. “Schools needed us to be a partner in that exercise [the pay study].”

Earlier this month, the Citizens Budget Advisory Committee presented their recommendations for the current budget process. Like the year prior, the committee strongly urged the School Board to approve the superintendent's proposed spending plan in its entirety and when the board failed to do so, they “did not do enough,” according to the committee.

This year, the committee says the School Board needs to submit the Superintendent's proposal as is.

“This committee believes this budget is already below what it should be; cutting any more would be detrimental to children and another shameful mark on this board,” said Kyle Viele, the committee's chairman, during the Feb. 8 presentation.

Melendez said she was “impressed” by the advisory committee’s presentation.

“I was really glad that they came out as strongly as they did, knowing that their citizens are from every political background imaginable, so it's not like it's coming from one side,” Melendez said.

In other business Tuesday night, the School Board also approved the $451.3 million proposed capital improvement plan. The five-year plan includes a mix of replacement construction for schools, renovations and brand new schools.