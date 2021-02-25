Chesterfield School Board approves budget with increased teacher pay

“However, we have a lot of ground to make up,” she said, “and with ever-increasing demands on our school division as a community, we will need to commit to funding our schools in a way that supports our learners.”

Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, said during Thursday’s public comment period that the school system should not have any unfunded priorities.

“This narrative is old, stale and so heavily recycled that it is weak,” she said. “The county has pressured your predecessors, and now they have publicly pressured you by pulling that stunt from the beginning this week by holding a new conference announcing to deliver some of what the school division really needs.”

Smith added: “Don’t let them guilt-trip you into helping them do their job of balancing their own budget. Stand strong with your employees who have been patiently waiting for someone to fight for them.”

The approved budget does honor a county request by having a laundry list of items that the school system would like to fund if more money should become available, including additional permanent substitutes, transportation staff and a payroll system.