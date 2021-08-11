Chesterfield School Board unanimously approves mask mandate for fall learning

Chesterfield County Public Schools students will be in masks when they return to classes the week of Aug. 23.

After hours of public comment, discussion and a presentation, the Chesterfield School Board unanimously approved a recommended universal mask mandate Tuesday night.

However a majority of the school board was not pleased with having to do so. School Board Chair Ryan Harter, Vice Chair Ann Coker and member Debbie Bailey each read statements that expressed their disappointment with having to mandate masks.

"There's nothing I hate more than going back on my word," Harter said Tuesday night. "For this I apologize. It was never my intention to change course, but here we are. This past week changed things."

Meanwhile School Board member Dot Heffron said she supports continuing to follow guidance from the experts.

"We realized early on in this situation that we are not subject matter experts, or community members, we are public servants," Heffron said.

Before the vote, Schools Chief Merv Daugherty had recommended the “consistent and correct use of masks” and physical distancing if possible. He also strongly encouraged staff and eligible students to get vaccinated.