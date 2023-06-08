The Chesterfield County School Board has voted to give its next board members a 60% raise, effective Jan. 1 after a new board is elected.

Current board members receive a $17,549 annual salary, and starting Jan. 1 the board's five members will each receive a $28,000 salary, with the chair receiving an additional $2,000.

Its members will be among the highest paid in the state.

The board voted 3-2 to approve the raise at its Tuesday evening meeting. There was no discussion.

Local school boards can only vote to increase their members' salaries during election years, according to state code. The raises go into effect after the new board members take over.

The only school board whose members receive a higher salary than $28,000 at present is the Fairfax County School Board, according to a database compiled in February by the Virginia School Board Association.

Fairfax is the largest school division in Virginia with 180,100 students enrolled this school year. The Chesterfield County Public Schools division enrolled 63,916 students this academic year, according to state data, about one third the number of students in Fairfax.

Fairfax has 12 school board members while Chesterfield has five.

Two of the three Chesterfield school board members who voted to approve the raises are running for reelection this fall: Bermuda representative Anne Coker and Clover Hill representative Dorothy Heffron.

The two members who voted against the raises have not filed to run for reelection: Debbie Bailey, who represents the Dale district, and Ryan Harter, who represents the Matoaca district. (Harter is seeking the Republican nomination for a Chesterfield seat in the House of Delegates in a June 20 primary.)

Midlothian representative Kathryn Haines, who voted to approve the raises but is not running for re-election, said it was exceptionally brave for the two members that are running for election to approve the raises.

“If we want high-functioning school boards and we want good governance, then we're going to have to pay school board members a rate that enables you to take a job that does not require as many hours or to take a job where you can take (paid time off) and not jeopardize the family finances," Haines said in an interview.

"School board members are most impactful when engaged in good governance, and good governance involves translating the vision and values of a community into policy, which is not an easy task."

The Henrico School Board, whose five members are currently paid $22,371, voted to approve a 8.2% pay increase starting July 1. The raise is commensurate to the one all school board employees will receive next year. The board chair receives an extra $2,000.

Henrico's enrollment this year was 50,389 students, about 13,500 fewer than Chesterfield.

Members of the Richmond City School Board each receive an annual salary of $10,000, with the board chair receiving an extra $1,000. The board’s pay has remained the same since at least 2001.

The Hanover County School Board’s annual salary established for its members has remained at $8,000 since 2006 when the General Assembly approved legislation on the matter, increasing the maximum pay from $4,600 to $8,000. Its chair receives an additional $1,100.