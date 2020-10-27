Chesterfield school health panel goes against VDH guidelines to send remaining students back to school Nov. 9

Heffron asked for a memo to be made that going forward the school board makes the decisions regarding reopening and not the health panel.

Debbie Bailey, chairwoman of the school board, agreeing to the memo said “I have put my faith and trust in your [health] panel” and if a majority of you say “it is appropriate to return the next cohort I would never stand in the way of your panel’s expertise in that area and I would support that.”

The sixth- through 12th-graders, also known as Cohort 4, will return to school Nov. 9, three weeks shy of Thanksgiving.

This final push brings approximately 34,000 students back into school, joining the nearly 28,600 students already back.

The Virginia Department of Health began reporting K-12 coronavirus outbreaks last week. Chesterfield County Public Schools had one listed outbreak at Clover Hill Elementary, which is now considered resolved.

Since the start of school, Sept. 8, there have been 39 confirmed cases among school employees, including a contractor. There are five confirmed cases among students, all in elementary schools, with two at Chalkley Elementary and one each at Beulah, Bon Air and Watkins.