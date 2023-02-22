The Providence Middle School community is in mourning after one of its students died following a medical emergency in the school’s lunchroom last week.

Josué Nolasco, 13, was taken to Chippenham Hospital around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 after losing consciousness in the school cafeteria, according to information from the Chesterfield County Fire Department.

Nolasco died three days later after spending time in intensive care.

Chesterfield emergency responders were dispatched to the school at 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 15 after reports of a student needing medical attention in the cafeteria.

Chesterfield police confirmed that a school resource officer was present on the scene and provided medical aid before emergency responders arrived, but did not share more specific details about the incident.

Principal M.J. Rodney informed the school community of Nolasco’s death via email Tuesday evening:

Good Evening Providence Middle School Families, I apologize for interrupting your evening, but have some important news to share and an important ask to make of you tonight. I am sad to share that we have learned that a 7th grade student, Josue Chavez Nolasco, has passed away. His parents shared this with us today and asked that I share this with you.

We will keep the family in our thoughts during this difficult time. If this is a discussion that you would like to have with your child in your home tonight, we want to be supportive of the conversation as you talk with your child to reassure and support them as part of the grieving process.

The email also included handouts designed to walk parents through age-appropriate ways to discuss death and grief with students.

A GoFundMe campaign, initially set up to collect money for medical costs then repurposed to cover funeral expenses, had raised over $8,200 from 122 donors as of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

“I am so heartbroken at the passing of Josué,” one donor wrote. “Just a few days ago I was congratulating him on his school achievement.”

Other donors offered messages of strength and support to Nolasco’s family in Spanish.

