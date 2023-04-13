Jim Schweyer swears this is not his first rodeo.

“I really do know how to drive,” Schweyer said as he rounds a tight corner, knocks over obstacle court hurdles, and entirely skips a part of the racetrack set up for school buses on the Chesterfield Fairgrounds.

Schweyer, or Mr. Jim, as his students call him, is a 13-year veteran of the Chesterfield Public School System. And on Wednesday morning, he came to prove his mettle at the school system’s annual bus rodeo.

Schweyer’s bumbles are no indication of his technical ability.

He drove headlong into today’s event without reading any of the instructions, and then made the earnest mistake of letting two Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters onto his bus, who proceeded to needle him with questions: company surely more annoying than a bus full of school children.

The Chesterfield Public School System normally hosts the Road-eo every year, although it has been on a five-year hiatus.

The setup is simple: the Chesterfield Fairgrounds are converted into an obstacle course on which bus drivers can duke it out in the course of running the circuit. At each juncture, a judge grades them on their handling and finesse.

All for the bragging rights of being Chesterfield’s best bus driver.

“It’s a fun event,” said Amy Ellington, manager of safety and training with Chesterfield Public Schools. “And this is the first time we’ve gotten it together since 2018.”

The course is composed of eight tests. Drivers first need to be inch-perfect in a narrowing straightaway of cones, then clear a ninety degree turn without hitting a curb. After the turn, they have to drive their right side wheel through a thin lane of tennis balls — touching the balls with a wheel is a no-no.

Then drivers have to show they know the training book: crossing a railroad track, picking up kids, backing into an alleyway and, finally, inspecting a bus to make sure it is in working order. In the school bus world, this is called a “pre-trip”.

Contest judge Fred Hughes said the course is meant to test attention to detail — the most important trait for a bus driver, he believes.

“It’s about the little things,” said Hughes. “Do you know the routes? And do you have a good attitude? Because you’re driving while dealing with middle schoolers, high schoolers and elementary school kids. They come at you in all sorts of different ways.”

The kids are one of the reasons that Schweyer got into the bus driving game more than a decade ago. He had worked years using his CDL to drive commercial tractor trailers.

“It’s a rewarding job,” said Schweyer. “And I had a bit of a rough upbringing myself, so I like to be there for the kids.”

Schweyer does seven bus routes each day, working from 6 to 10 in the morning and then again from 1 to 5:30 in the evening. His kids respect him, he said, and he respects them. Above the dashboard, one student taped a sign with “Mr. Jim” etched in dark black sharpie. Another kid drew a goofy self-portrait, which she taped alongside it.

It is a plum job, if you do not mind the early wake-up and the fan art. It brings benefits and a pension, and starts at around $21 an hour.

“The numbers are good,” said Calvin Frye, director of transportation for Chesterfield Public Schools. Bus driver shortages racked the nation during COVID-19, since many retired when school systems went virtual. Not all came back to work.

Frye said Chesterfield employs around 475 drivers, 30 of whom signed up for today’s grand prix. They have seen hiring begin again recently as the county has begun offering signing bonuses of up to $3,700 for new hires, according to job listings online.

“Right now we’ve got a steady trickle of applicants,” said Frye.

One of those applicants is Allen Gibbs, who looked on, half-amused and half-concentrating. Gibbs is studying to pass his bus driver exam. This Thursday, he will go through the four hour exam.

It will be a higher-stakes form of the rodeo, with an actual prize at the end of it: A full-time job with the county.

It would be Gibbs’ third career, following his retirement from the military and a stint working for the Department of Defense. This time around, he wanted something a little more in the outdoors.

“I didn’t want to be in an office all day, working a white-collar job,” said Gibbs. “And I didn’t want to be sitting around all day watching Netflix either. Plus, my wife works in the school system and my son is a student.”

Judge Fred Hughes said that, despite the light-hearted atmosphere, the job itself is no joke. Bus drivers need to be constantly using their mirrors, using lights to signal when drop-offs are occurring and maneuvering a 10-ton vehicle with inch-perfect precision.

Hughes gave Schweyer a hard time as he knocked a tennis ball with one of his wheels. “Jim’s a little rough around the edges,” Hugh said, laughing.

Schweyer did not seem too bothered, insofar as winning the actual competition was concerned. There is always next year.

Remember Safety Town? A look back through the Times-Dispatch archives Safety Town safety town Safety Town Safety Town Safety Town Safety Town Safety Town