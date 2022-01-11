Chesterfield Schools expands virtual learning options, is interested in a test-to-stay program as omicron surges

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Chesterfield County Public Schools has expanded virtual learning options by partnering with Virtual Virginia, a move aimed at getting students off virtual waitlists and helping with a monthslong shortage of math teachers.
Roughly 1,600 students across eight middle and high schools were not taught by a licensed math teacher until the end of November due to a teacher shortage. The students began being taught by Virtual Virginia teachers on Nov. 29.
Virtual Virginia, a tuition-based program sponsored by the Virginia Department of Education, offers full-time and part-time virtual learning to all grade levels.
“Locally, regionally, and nationally there is a shortage of licensed math teachers,” schools spokesperson Shawn Smith said by email on Tuesday. “Math teacher vacancies during the school year are not unique to Chesterfield.”
The schools include Carver, Falling Creek, Matoaca and Tomahawk Creek middle schools and Clover Hill, Matoaca, Meadowbrook and Monacan high schools.
“As we enter into the budget season for Chesterfield County Public Schools, I hope that the public has heard this statement that we are lacking math teachers and we have a tremendous number of vacancies and that these national vacancies are an issue and, I mean, we have a crisis in education right now,” School Board member Debbie Bailey said Tuesday. “And the reason why our virtual school is not able to expand and accept more [students] is staffing.”
Since the beginning of the school year, Chesterfield students have had the opportunity to enroll in a K-8 Virtual Learning Academy or CCPSOnline, which has functioned for 15 years, offering online middle and high school courses. Both programs filled up, creating waitlists.
Of the students on the K-8 and CCPSOnline waitlists, 119 have indicated they will accept a spot in Virtual Virginia, Smith said by email Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 26 students were added to the K-8 waitlist since returning from winter break, Smith said. The K-8 program has a maximum enrollment of 1,881 students and currently has 1,668 students enrolled with 135 pending offers.
CCPSOnline is no longer maintaining a waitlist because of the Virtual Virginia Option, Smith said Tuesday.
Since reopening schools last Wednesday after winter break, 256 COVID cases have been reported among students and staff, with students accounting for 207 of the cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
In recent days, 3,206 students were in quarantine on Friday, while 2,916 were out quarantining on Monday. Chesterfield is maintaining the 10-day quarantine for students who test positive.
On Thursday, 529 teachers, 88 bus drivers and 59 support staff members were absent, according to Smith, who emphasized not every absence was linked to the virus.
Across the region, Richmond Public Schools, which announced an action plan to keep schools open amid omicron in late December, and Henrico County Public Schools also reported teacher absences last week. On Thursday, Henrico reported 404 absences among staff, also saying not all were COVID-related, while RPS on the same day reported 160 absences.
While RPS handed out 8,000 test kits to families ahead of the return to school, Chesterfield parents have publicly called out the county school district for not doing enough. As of last week, Chesterfield schools had requested 7,000 test kits from the Virginia Department of Health that would be split among 62,000 students, 8,000 staff members and across all schools.
“Look at the news: Omicron [variant] is surging. Our percent positivity rate is an order of magnitude higher than when we closed schools last winter,” Chesterfield parent Michael Karabinos said during Tuesday’s public comment.
On Tuesday, Chesterfield recorded 769 daily COVID cases, compared to 92 daily cases exactly a year ago on Jan. 11, 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“When a child is out sick, we are asked to get them tested, but every testing center is full. No tests for weeks out. We are thrown to the wolves. CCPS should be providing tests to every student when a kid comes to the nurse’s clinic with a cough [and] swab them on site,” Karabinos added.
Chesterfield Superintendent Merv Daugherty said that while “people may not like what we are doing,” the school system is working with risk management and the Chesterfield Health District. Daugherty also said the district has ordered additional KN95 masks for staff.
Smith, during Tuesday’s meeting, said the school system has expressed interest in a “test-to-stay” program for students that could reduce quarantine times for those exposed but not infected, but that depends on tests being readily available. And in partnership with the Chesterfield Health District, at least one vaccine clinic in each of the five county districts is forthcoming.
***
Also on Monday, the School Board unanimously voted members Ann Coker as the new board chair and Dot Heffron as vice chair.
Both elected to the School Board in November 2019, Heffron previously served as vice chair in 2020-2021 followed by Coker in 2021-2022.
