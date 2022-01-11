Chesterfield Schools expands virtual learning options, is interested in a test-to-stay program as omicron surges

Across the region, Richmond Public Schools, which announced an action plan to keep schools open amid omicron in late December, and Henrico County Public Schools also reported teacher absences last week. On Thursday, Henrico reported 404 absences among staff, also saying not all were COVID-related, while RPS on the same day reported 160 absences.

While RPS handed out 8,000 test kits to families ahead of the return to school, Chesterfield parents have publicly called out the county school district for not doing enough. As of last week, Chesterfield schools had requested 7,000 test kits from the Virginia Department of Health that would be split among 62,000 students, 8,000 staff members and across all schools.

“Look at the news: Omicron [variant] is surging. Our percent positivity rate is an order of magnitude higher than when we closed schools last winter,” Chesterfield parent Michael Karabinos said during Tuesday’s public comment.

On Tuesday, Chesterfield recorded 769 daily COVID cases, compared to 92 daily cases exactly a year ago on Jan. 11, 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health.